where to find the cheapest gas station?

Several sites and applications allow you to compare prices and thus find the cheapest gas station according to its position

Between increasing the price of gasoline, gas and electricity, the French will have to dig into their savings this fall. Last week, fuel increased another 2 cents, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. A liter of diesel was worth an average of 1.5583 euros, reaching new historic highs. SP95 gasoline averaged 1.6567 euros per liter. Faced with this increase, the government is still looking for solutions and has promised to protect the “most impacted French people”. As for distributors, some have already announced that they are selling fuel at cost price, such as Leclerc.

While awaiting the implementation of government measures, it is however possible to make some savings on gasoline by refueling at a service station cheaper than the others. To find it, there are several online fuel price comparators.

The government has its own comparison site. On prix-carburant.gouv.fr, an interactive map allows you to find the cheapest fuel by searching by department, town or type of brand. The prices are given on the public data available in Open data (freely and free of charge). They are updated instantly, which ensures their reliability. It is also possible to “search for points of sale for a route” in order to anticipate stops on a long journey, when departing on vacation for example. However, no mobile application is available.

What other comparators?

The best-known comparator remains the Essence & CO website, also available as an app on your phone. By entering its city, postal code, address or even its current position, the site compares the latest prices communicated from the nearest service stations for each fuel (diesel, SP95, E10, SP98, E85, LPG, etc.). The cheapest station is displayed at the top of the results list. The distance from your position is also indicated.

The prices indicated are the amounts communicated by the managers of the service station in the government database attached to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. But these price changes are sometimes communicated several days late. For this reason, Essence & CO users can modify and communicate the latest prices displayed at the pump themselves.

Other sites like Carbu.com list prices in France but also in Luxembourg and Belgium, which is rather useful for cross-border commuters. The zagaz.com site makes it possible to compare and follow the evolution of average fuel prices, in particular by department.

For those who prefer to use their phone, several applications are available on Android such as Fuel Flash or Fuelio, and on the Apple store with Petrol / Diesel Now, Gaspal or Fuel Price. All of these apps are highly rated and frequently used by consumers.