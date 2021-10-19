why contaminations are on the rise in most departments

The circulation of the coronavirus has started to rise again in a majority of departments since the beginning of October, according to data from Public Health France. A recovery expected by specialists, who believe, however, that the vaccination will prevent a new wave in the hospital.

The number of screenings decreases [photo d’illustration]. © AFP / Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas

The specialists had warned: we are not done with the Covid-19. With the relaxation of barrier gestures, the resumption of activity and the return of the cold, the virus is once again talking about it. The incidence rate (number of cases over one week per 100,000 inhabitants) is on the rise again in the vast majority of metropolitan departments. Between October 2 and October 15, this incidence rate is increasing in 72 departments (over a sliding week), according to data from Public Health France.

The most marked increase is noted in the Meuse, with an incidence rate increasing by 275% between the week of October 2 to 8 and that of October 9 to 15. Corrèze, Aveyron and Deux-Sèvres are also experiencing a significant increase, with an incidence rate which has doubled from one week to the next.

The alert threshold for the incidence rate – set at 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – has thus been exceeded in around twenty departments, primarily in the Bouches-du-Rhône and Île-de-France but also in the Deux -Sèvres and Lozère.

In parallel, the number of screenings performed decreases, with 379,000 tests on Friday, October 15, the day on which systematic free testing ended, against around 700,000 on previous Fridays. As a reminder, PCR and antigenic tests are now paying for unvaccinated adults without a prescription. As of October 17, 88% of eligible people (over 12) had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.





More cases but no wave in sight at the hospital

This slight resumption of the epidemic was foreseen by specialists due in particular to thearrival of winter. “We expected it. One, because activity in our country has resumed at full speed. Two, because it is colder, more humid, and that in autumn and winter the coronavirus such as the flu and other viruses circulate a little more “, explained the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, last Wednesday on franceinfo.

“Exactly the same thing happened last year”, abounds this Tuesday on franceinfo Pascal Crépey, teacher-researcher in epidemiology at the School of Higher Studies of Public Health in Rennes. “It is the seasonal effect and the fact that winter favors transmissions of the virus that brings us into this situation of rising incidence.”

“There is, a priori, little chance that this possible wave will submerge our hospital fabric”

However, the increase in the number of cases will not necessarily translate into an increase in the number of hospitalizations and critical care admissions. “The rise in incidences will not necessarily mean a rise of the same type of hospitalizations because France is massively vaccinated”, indicates the teacher-researcher. “There is, a priori, little chance that this possible wave overwhelms our hospital fabric.” According to the latest data from Public Health France, 6,468 people were hospitalized for a coronavirus infection on Monday, including 1,049 in intensive care.

Also, the arrival of the All Saints holidays could have a beneficial effect since “so far, the school holidays have helped to flatten the curves”. The closure of schools, the reduction in the number of people in public transport, in particular, make it possible to avoid the mixing of populations and therefore the circulation of the virus. “We can expect that this rise that we are seeing today will be flattened a little by the school holidays and that, after the school holidays, there will again be this phenomenon of increased incidence”, warns Pascal Crépey.