why is Nicolas Sarkozy summoned by force by the courts?

The former head of state, covered by his presidential immunity in this case, had indicated in a letter that he did not intend to come and testify. The Paris court on Tuesday ordered his hearing, as a witness.

This will be the third time in less than a year that Nicolas Sarkozy is heard at the bar, in the same room of the Paris court. After the wiretapping affair and the Bygmalion trial, the former President of the Republic is summoned on November 2 by the courts, in the Elysee polls trial, which has been held since Monday in court.

The former head of state, who had however indicated in a letter that he did not intend to come and testify in this case where he is not prosecuted because covered by his presidential immunity, was ordered a hearing before the court.

For the court, which ordered that Nicolas Sarkozy be brought “by the police”, that is to say by the police, “it follows from the order before it that the testimony of Nicolas Sarkozy is indeed ( …) necessary for the manifestation of the truth “and that it is” likely to have an influence on the facts alleged against the defendants “, according to its president.

A former president can be heard as a witness

If, according to article 67 of the Constitution, the president is covered by immunity for acts accomplished during his mandate, the text “does not in any way prevent a former president from being heard as a witness”, recalled the magistrate.

For Evelyne Sire-Marin, honorary magistrate and former president of the Syndicat de la magistrature, referring to this constitutional article, “the decision is legally founded”. When a president leaves office, “common law applies”: “if a witness does not appear and has no legitimate excuses, he can be forced by the police. The court can even have him brought in. immediately in front of him, “she explains on BFMTV.





Already quoted during the judicial investigation in 2016, the former president had already refused to come. The examining magistrate Serge Tournaire then estimated that forcing him to do so would be “disproportionate”.

“Nicolas Sarkozy is treated like a person of common law”

Farah Zaoui, lawyer at Anticor, an association which requested that the ex-president be heard as a witness, considers that the court’s decision “is satisfactory”. “It was quite disappointing that Nicolas Sarkozy was not auditioned, because he is at the heart of this affair, although the presidential immunity applies (…) The goal is to shed all the light on this affair”, – she reacted on our antenna.

For the lawyer, this convocation is also “a very good signal for equality before the law”. “As an average person, it is rarely possible to pretend that we cannot go to court. Nicolas Sarkozy is treated as a person of ordinary law with the quality of an assisted witness. He will not be put in difficulty, we just wants to hear his word, “she said.

The right to remain silent”

But, if justice has the power to ensure that Nicolas Sarkozy appears at the hearing, nothing obliges him to speak. In France, unlike the United States, “it is a right to be silent”, decrypts Evelyne Sire-Marin.