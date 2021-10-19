Why mixing coffee and lemon does not make you lose weight and can even be dangerous

Many Internet users on social networks praise the merits of this drink, supposedly effective for losing weight.

They thought they had discovered the magic potion. Since last August, several hashtags have been popular among users of social networks: #lemoncoffee, #lemonandcoffee or #lemonandcoffeechallenge … Different keywords shared millions of times on TikTok or Instagram for one and the same idea: to mix lemon with coffee.

The initiative, which is intended to be unusual, however, has a specific goal, according to the influencers relaying it: to lose weight. The hot drink enriched with this citrus fruit, if consumed on an empty stomach, could offer “immediate results”, according to multiple accounts.

“I lost six kilos in 5 weeks”, writes a surfer, “I lost a kilo and a half”, writes another while filming on the scale. Many people film themselves preparing the drink and then observe over the days the impact that the drink could have on their weight.

A drink and a fruit with no effect on weight loss

It’s hard to explain where this effervescence around “coffee-lemon” came from, but in any case this recipe is nothing new. As our colleagues from AFP Factuel point out, the specialized site Santéplusmag – which has been pinned several times for disseminating false information – already praised more than two years ago the “merits” of the drink, ^ presented as “the ultimate drink to lose weight and burn abdominal fat “.





“Coffee, whether hot or cold, has never made you lose weight,” explains Professor Pierre Dechelotte to our colleagues at AFP. The president of the Francophone Society of Clinical and Metabolic Nutrition (SFNCM) adds that the hot drink “stimulates the heart rate and makes you spend a little more energy” while the lemon, an antioxidant rich in vitamin C, does not effect on weight loss.

“There is absolutely no scientific basis to say that there would be a benefit for a significant weight loss for slimming purposes to mix the two”, also supports for AFP Cécile Bétry, doctor and researcher in nutrition.

Beware of the risk of undernutrition

In an opinion dated May 4, 2011, the National Agency for Food Safety, Environment and Work (ANSES) noted a “risk of the appearance of harmful consequences for health, associated with the practice of weight loss diets “. In addition, diets of this type, which may seem effective at first, can quickly become frustrating.

“If a normal diet is replaced by this mixture, it induces a calorie restriction which will in fact be responsible for weight loss”, answers AFP Béatrice Dubern. The pediatrician-nutritionist explains, however, that the first risk is that of the yoyo effect, “with weight gain greater than weight loss”.

But Béatrice Dubern warns even before the risk of regaining weight: by limiting yourself to one meal a day as Internet users say, there is “possibly a rapid loss of lean mass, which is dangerous and entails a risk of undernutrition “. Another proof of the limit of this beverage: several Internet users explain having followed in parallel a regular physical activity or a real diet.