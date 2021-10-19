Why the Mandatory Nutri-Score makes people cringe – Economics

1Why is the Nutri-Score talking about it again?

The Nutri-Score is this code associating letters and colors and which, affixed to packaged foods, rates products from A (dark green) to E (red), depending on whether they offer great or poor nutritional quality. . We are not talking about their taste but their nutrient content, per 100 gram serving. Those that should be encouraged as part of a balanced diet – fiber, protein, fruits and vegetables, etc. – and those that it is better to avoid consuming too much – sugars, salt, saturated fatty acids, etc.

Invented by French epidemiologist Serge Hercberg, specialist in nutrition, and deployed since 2017 in France, the Nutri-Score is currently based on a voluntary approach. Some 600 brands have adopted it (but not the big firms like Ferrero, Coca-Cola or Mondelez). This is the case in France, where the logo covers around 50% of the packaged agri-food market, but also in six other European countries (Belgium, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg).

Next step, following the recommendations issued by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (Circ), an agency of the World Health Organization (WHO): the introduction of mandatory nutritional labeling and harmonized, by the end of 2022, across the European Union. And this, in order to fight against obesity and overweight, which affect half of adults and a third of European children, and the diseases associated with them: diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases. This generalization, for which the Nutri-Score appears to be the most appropriate tool, should be validated this week during the vote on the Farm-to-Fork report in the European Parliament.

2 Why is it controversial?

Today, the Nutri-Score methodology is criticized. “It is a good tool but which must adapt”, estimates the MEP Éric Andrieu, organizer, last Thursday, with the Social-Democratic group, of a debate on this subject in the Parliament. Thus, the rating system does not take into account the additives and preservatives contained in the food, nor the cooking method used. Ditto for added sugars, which are not differentiated from sugars naturally present in food. The result: ultra-processed dishes (and

even Mc Do fries) can be awarded a laudatory note A or B, when more raw or natural foods, classified D or E, are found “stigmatized”, according to Sébastien Vignette, secretary general of the General Confederation of Roquefort. “It does not make sense,” he cried, criticizing a “punitive approach” and demanding an exemption for this sheep’s cheese, the result of an ancestral recipe, subject to “a specification guaranteeing its quality ”.





The Fict, which brings together 300 French delicatessen companies, also considers a modernization of Nutri-Score essential. Its president, Bernard Vallat, demands that “animal proteins be included in the calculation of the score of all products, and not only in those composed mainly of plants”. He also pleads so that the Nutri-Score of a product can be supplemented by the Nutri-Score of an associated recipe. “Served on its own, Morteau sausage is classified as red given its fat and salt content. But, tasted with lentils, it forms a balanced dish coded green ”, he illustrates.

“Derogations must be granted to unprocessed or minimally processed products as well as to products under a geographical indication”, abounds the MEP Éric Andrieu.

3What improvements are possible?

Foodwatch urges European parliamentarians “not to give in to industrial lobbies”. Lactalis, which owns 70% of the volumes of Roquefort, “is not there to defend the terroir but its turnover”, denounced Camille Dorioz, general manager of the NGO. “Nutri-Score does not invent anything, considers its designer, Serge Hercberg. A fatty, sweet or salty product, even a traditional one with a sign of quality or origin, remains a fatty, sweet or salty product ”. The idea is not to prohibit eating cheese and cold meats, he emphasizes, but to consume them “in moderate quantities”. “No nutritional logo can aggregate 100% of the information relating to a product. But we can imagine a distinctive sign – for example a black band – to be added to the packaging of ultra-processed foods, ”he suggests.