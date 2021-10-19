why the nomination of Mr. Bastien for the Clasico is a real provocation of the LFP

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the list of humiliations in the Coupe de France

The supporters of the conspiracy theory will be able to spend the next five above: by appointing Benoît Bastien to whistle for the OM-PSG shock on Sunday, the League has offered itself a new controversy! She who, already, does not get by with the advantages granted to the players of the capital since the start of the season, between the penalty awarded to Neymar against OL and that for a hand from an Angevin on Friday while at each time, the first faults are Parisian, has found nothing better than to name the worst possible referee for the Marseillais!

Indeed, not only did Mr. Bastien officiate during the infamous match in Nice at the end of August, as we reported in mid-afternoon, but in addition, he has the worst win ratio of the OM among all his colleagues! With him, the Phocéens won only 23% of their matches (5 wins, 5 draws, 11 defeats)! Considering the context of the last match led by this referee, there was undoubtedly a better choice to be made! Especially since three years ago, it was this same referee who had refused a Marseille equalizer in the 85th minute in an OM-PSG for an imaginary fault by Strootman on Marquinhos. And that this will be her 7th Clasico, the others having ended in as many Marseille defeats, even if for once, it is necessary to blame financial doping more than its arbitration …