William’s tribute to Lady Di: has Prince Harry made the trip discreetly?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced that they would be absent on October 19 for the party given in honor of Princess Diana, but will they really be?
A legitimate question. This October 19, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will lead an event in honor and memory of Princess Diana. It is at Kensington Palace that Prince William and his wife, Kate, will thank all the generous donors who funded the statue of Lady Diana surrounded by three children in place in Kensington Gardens. As a reminder, the statue in question was unveiled by princes Harry and William last July the day their mother should have celebrated her 60th birthday. However, if the two brothers were present at this key moment, Prince Harry for his part announced that he would be absent from the party organized by his big brother.
According to the Sun, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representatives have confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance either – despite Harry visiting the capital for the unveiling of the statue earlier this summer “. The couple who now live in the United States should therefore, this October 19, not be part of the hundred guests at the evening organized in memory of Lady Diana. Note that sir Elton John has also canceled his visit stating that he is currently recovering from hip surgery. But will Princess Diana’s youngest son really be absent from this party that honors his mother?
A discreet visit from Prince Harry?
Although the couple have officially announced that they will not attend the party hosted in part by Prince William, that does not mean that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not unofficially come to pay their respects to Lady Di. Indeed the couple benefits from enough means to move quickly and discreetly, and it is possible that the Duke of Sussex wanted to favor discretion for this kind of trip which, let us not forget, would aim to pay homage to his mother who has been dead for several years now. Unless of course the couple are too busy preparing a possible new project at Netflix in which they would become the commentators of their own marriage.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Backgrid UK
2/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
He wants to thank the donors who have contributed to the statue of his mother
© Backgrid UK
3/21 –
The statue of Princess Diana
Princess Diana statue unveiled in July
© Backgrid UK
4/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Princes William and Harry were present to unveil the statue
© Backgrid USA
5/21 –
Meghan markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton therefore organize an evening to thank the donations for the statue
© STARMAX
6/21 –
Prince harry
The evening is obviously also in honor of Princess Diana
© Action Press
7/21 –
Meghan markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they will not be coming
© Backgrid USA
8/21 –
Prince harry
The official announcement was made recently
© Action Press
9/21 –
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rarely return to the UK
© Pool
10/21 –
Prince harry
Some believe, however, that they might return
© Backgrid UK
11/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry would be able to come and pay tribute to his mother in all discretion
© STARMAX
12/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The couple have many ways to be discreet
© STARMAX
13/21 –
Meghan markle
We will have to wait until the end of the evening to find out
© Zuma Press
14/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The evening takes place this October 19
© Agency
15/21 –
The Duchess of Cambridge
It takes place at Kensington Palace
© Agency
16/21 –
Prince William and Kate Middleton
More than 100 people will participate
© Agency
17/21 –
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Many celebrities have been invited
© Agency
18/21 –
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Elton John should have been one of the guests
© Backgrid UK
19/21 –
Prince William and Kate Middleton
He recently canceled his visit
© Agency
20/21 –
Prince william
Elton John has just had hip surgery
© Agency
21/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William throws a party