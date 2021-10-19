William’s tribute to Lady Di: has Prince Harry made the trip discreetly?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced that they would be absent on October 19 for the party given in honor of Princess Diana, but will they really be?

A legitimate question. This October 19, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will lead an event in honor and memory of Princess Diana. It is at Kensington Palace that Prince William and his wife, Kate, will thank all the generous donors who funded the statue of Lady Diana surrounded by three children in place in Kensington Gardens. As a reminder, the statue in question was unveiled by princes Harry and William last July the day their mother should have celebrated her 60th birthday. However, if the two brothers were present at this key moment, Prince Harry for his part announced that he would be absent from the party organized by his big brother.

According to the Sun, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representatives have confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance either – despite Harry visiting the capital for the unveiling of the statue earlier this summer “. The couple who now live in the United States should therefore, this October 19, not be part of the hundred guests at the evening organized in memory of Lady Diana. Note that sir Elton John has also canceled his visit stating that he is currently recovering from hip surgery. But will Princess Diana’s youngest son really be absent from this party that honors his mother?

A discreet visit from Prince Harry?

Although the couple have officially announced that they will not attend the party hosted in part by Prince William, that does not mean that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not unofficially come to pay their respects to Lady Di. Indeed the couple benefits from enough means to move quickly and discreetly, and it is possible that the Duke of Sussex wanted to favor discretion for this kind of trip which, let us not forget, would aim to pay homage to his mother who has been dead for several years now. Unless of course the couple are too busy preparing a possible new project at Netflix in which they would become the commentators of their own marriage.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge