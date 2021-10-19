With rising costs, alternative energy providers in difficulty

Until then, they were arguing over customers. This fall, the opposite phenomenon: alternative suppliers of electricity or gas are refusing them! Or… some push their own consumers to the exit. “Most suppliers are no longer able to maintain their old price lists, which are no longer profitable”, notes Frédérique Feriaud, Director General of the National Energy Mediator.

In question: the abrupt rise in costs on the markets, for gas as well as for electricity, under the effect of a strong recovery in post-Covid global activity. In France, since 2007, liberalization has allowed companies to compete with the regulated tariffs of EDF and Engie (formerly GDF). In the case of electricity, nearly a third of households have already given in to a market offer. In the case of gas, already more than two thirds.

Result: this fall, all customers of the energy subsidiary of Leclerc stores had to go shopping elsewhere … In July, the supplier announced the end of its offer for mid-October. Deadline extended until the end of the month, for more than 100,000 customers. “To date, 92% [d’entre eux] have chosen another supplier “, indicates a press release sent on October 16. An offer with dynamic pricing, indexed from day to day, was to follow. But the context does “Postponed the launch”.





Dissuasive prices

The general trend first led the forty suppliers to increase their subscription prices for a new contract. Sometimes it is above all about dissuasive prices. Take the offers of ENI and TotalEnergies in electricity. For a Parisian apartment of 45 m2, they amount to 2,835 and 2,688 euros per year, according to the comparator Selectra, on October 19. That is to say a respective additional cost of 1,344 and 1,197 euros compared to the regulated tariff.

In mid-October, a little more than a quarter of suppliers had already opted for an even clearer response to the crisis: at least eleven out of forty had, in fact, already withdrawn any new offer immediately, according to the National Mediator. Energy. “We have deferred new subscriptions to the start of 2021”, explains François Joubert, founder of Ohm Energie.

This one nevertheless assures to be found “In a much more comfortable situation than some colleagues”, due to electricity provisions made from 2020. That is to say well before the surge in gas prices, then electricity. In difficulty, some suppliers have gone so far as to increase the prices of their current contracts for November. Like Mint Energie, Mega, Wekiwi or Planète Oui.

