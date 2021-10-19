With the “Moscow Format”, Russia and China position themselves in Afghanistan

FOCUS – A week after the G20 devoted to the situation in Afghanistan, Russia, China and several other Central Asian countries are meeting with Taliban envoys. In their sights, security and economic issues.

More than two months after the capture of Kabul, the Taliban have a major objective: to establish their legitimacy in Afghanistan in the eyes of the world. On October 12, the Islamist regime thus met for the first time a joint delegation of the United States and the European Union in Doha. At the same time, the leaders of the G20 met in Italy and decided on a humanitarian aid of one billion euros to Afghanistan. Two days later, the spokesperson for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zakharova, announced the holding of an international meeting in which the Taliban emissaries and representatives of Russia, China and the United States will participate on Wednesday, October 20. Iran, Pakistan and India. These five countries have formed since 2017, and at the initiative of Russia, the “Moscow Format on Afghanistan”.

To understand the origin of this summit, it is necessary to go back a few decades. After the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1989, the Russian Federation