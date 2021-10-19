woman raped on train near Philadelphia without any passenger reacting

A commuter train of the public transport company SEPTA in Pennsylvania. – WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES

None intervened, and none bothered to alert the police or the emergency services. A woman was raped last week on a suburban train near Philadelphia, Pa., As other passengers stared at the scene, US police said, New York Times.

The facts took place aboard a SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) train. The suspect, identified as Fiston Ngoy, sat next to the victim around 10 p.m. on a train through the city of Philadelphia. Fiston Ngoy “tried to touch her several times,” said Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for the public transport company.

Eight minutes without any action from other passengers

The victim then pushed him back several times and tried to prevent him from touching her. “Unfortunately he started to take off her clothes,” added Andrew Busch. The assault lasted nearly eight minutes without any of the train passengers intervening to stop it.





“I am appalled that none of these people did anything to help this woman,” said Timothy Bernhardt, police commissioner at Upper, Pa., “Every person on board this Sunday. train must look at herself in the mirror and ask herself why she did not intervene or why she did not act “.

The policeman, while explaining that there were not either “a dozen” people on board the train, added that there were enough people so that “collectively, they can intervene to do something. “. Timothy Bernhardt also said that several investigators have received information that passengers filmed the scene, but that the police are unable to confirm this information.

The incarcerated suspect

It was only when one of the SEPTA employees – warned by the video surveillance present in the train – got on board that the emergency services were contacted. A police officer then intervened and arrested the suspect before imprisoning him.

The victim, after being heard about his assault, was taken to hospital.

“What this woman endured because of this guy and what she was able to give us as information right after, it is unimaginable,” continued the police commissioner.

Fiston Ngoy was indicted in particular for rape and sexual assault. Unable to pay his $ 180,000 bail, he was remanded in the Delaware County Jail.

Original article published on BFMTV.com