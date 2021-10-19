Woman self-treating only with CBD sees tumor size shrink by 76%

Doctors report that an octogenarian woman with lung cancer who refused standard treatment saw her tumor size shrink by 76%. According to their document, the former smoker would have started using CBD less than three years ago, shortly after her diagnosis. With this single case, it is impossible to draw any conclusions on any cause and effect relationship, but the doctors are enthusiastic to explore this avenue.

This intriguing case surprised everyone, including the trio of British doctors behind the clinical report. They suspect that the woman’s daily self-administration of CBD oil, who previously smoked about one pack of cigarettes a week, could be the cause of her remission.

There are, of course, plenty of reasons to be skeptical about their conclusion, but it does point to the possibility that CBD may have medical benefits that are as yet misunderstood and, above all, little explored. The results are available on the server BMJ Case Reports.

A surprising and little understood effect

After her diagnosis, the octogenarian reportedly refused standard treatment after seeing her husband struggle with the side effects of radiotherapy. On the advice of a loved one, instead, she started taking about 0.5ml of CBD oil three (sometimes twice) a day, the report says.

For reasons not yet determined, her tumor size shrank by 76% between the time of her diagnosis in June 2018 (when she started taking CBD) and February 2021, which is a remarkable improvement.

While doctors have obtained details of the oil’s THC, CBD, and THCA content, they say they don’t have any specific ideas as to why these ingredients would help fight lung cancer. ” Although there appears to be a relationship between the intake of CBD oil and the observed tumor regression, we are unable to conclusively confirm that the tumor regression is due to the intake of CBD oil by the patient. patient The doctors wrote.

A potential anti-cancer treatment based on CBD?

” We are unable to confirm the full ingredients of the CBD oil that the patient was taking or provide information on the ingredient (s) that may be contributing to the observed tumor regression. Can we read in the document. It is also impossible to draw conclusions about the benefits of CBD against cancer based on a single patient report.





However, previous research on how CBD can influence the growth of cancer cells shows that different cannabinoids, including THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBN (cannabinol), and CBD (cannabidiol), may help inhibit the growth of cancer. lung cancer. Another study by Israeli researchers under in vitro conditions showed that THC plays a key role in producing cytotoxic effects on cancer cell lines. The anti-tumor activities of CBD, CBG, CBC and THC have also been confirmed by Italian researchers, who suggest that CBD is an inhibitor of cancer cells under certain conditions.

If there is the possibility of developing a cancer therapy based on CBD, it should be the subject of solid and large-scale clinical trials. However, this patient’s report as well as some previous studies suggest to researchers that such a trial may be worth pursuing. ” More research is needed to identify the actual mechanism of action, routes of administration, safe dosages, its effects on different types of cancer, and any potential unwanted side effects when using cannabinoids. », Conclude the doctors.

Source: BMJ Case Reports