Xbox Game Pass October 2021: 6 new games arrive in the service including Dragon Ball FighterZ | Xbox one

The list of Xbox Game Pass games for the month of October 2021 is already available on Xboxygen! Several titles have already been released such as Back 4 Blood which is the new game from the creators of Left 4 Dead, and others will arrive at the end of the month as is the case for Age of Empires IV.
Today, Microsoft has just announced the arrival of new games in its service such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, Everspace 2 (Game Preview PC) or Alan Wake’s American Nightmare to name a few.
October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Consoles)
- Phoenix Point – October 1
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – October 6
- The Procession to Calvary – October 7
- Face – October 7
- Back 4 Blood – October 12
- A Memoir Blue – October 12
- The Riftbreaker – October 14
- Ring of Pain – October 14
- The Good Life – October 15
- Into The Pit – October 19
- Echo Generation – October 21
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – October 21
- Moonglow Bay – October 26
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – October 28
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – October 28
- Backbone – October 28
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – October 28
- The Forgotten City – October 28
October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (PC)
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – October 6
- Face – October 7
- The Procession to Calvary – October 7
- Back 4 Blood – October 12
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light – October 12
- Ring of Pain – October 14
- The Riftbreaker – October 14
- The Good Life – October 15
- Outriders – October 19
- Echo Generation – October 21
- Everspace 2 (Game Preview) – October 21
- Age of Empires IV – October 28
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – October 28
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – October 28
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – October 28
- The Forgotten City – October 28
October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Android / iOS – Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – October 6
- Face – October 7
- The Procession to Calvary – October 7
- Back 4 Blood – October 12
- Ring of Pain – October 14
- The Riftbreaker – October 14
- The Good Life – October 15
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – October 21
- Echo Generation – October 21
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – October 28
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – October 28
- The Forgotten City – October 28
