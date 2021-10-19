Xbox Game Pass October 2021: 6 new games arrive in the service including Dragon Ball FighterZ | Xbox one

The list of Xbox Game Pass games for the month of October 2021 is already available on Xboxygen! Several titles have already been released such as Back 4 Blood which is the new game from the creators of Left 4 Dead, and others will arrive at the end of the month as is the case for Age of Empires IV.

Today, Microsoft has just announced the arrival of new games in its service such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, Everspace 2 (Game Preview PC) or Alan Wake’s American Nightmare to name a few.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at 30% reduction.

€ 27.10 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “XBOXYGEN” and choose the cheapest price on the page. -> See the promotional offer



October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Consoles)

Phoenix Point – October 1

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – October 6

The Procession to Calvary – October 7

Face – October 7

Back 4 Blood – October 12

A Memoir Blue – October 12

The Riftbreaker – October 14

Ring of Pain – October 14

The Good Life – October 15

Into The Pit – October 19

Echo Generation – October 21

Dragon Ball FighterZ – October 21

Moonglow Bay – October 26

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – October 28

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – October 28

Backbone – October 28

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – October 28

The Forgotten City – October 28

October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (PC)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – October 6

Face – October 7

The Procession to Calvary – October 7

Back 4 Blood – October 12

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – October 12

Ring of Pain – October 14

The Riftbreaker – October 14

The Good Life – October 15

Outriders – October 19

Echo Generation – October 21

Everspace 2 (Game Preview) – October 21

Age of Empires IV – October 28

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – October 28

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – October 28

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – October 28

The Forgotten City – October 28

October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Android / iOS – Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – October 6

Face – October 7

The Procession to Calvary – October 7

Back 4 Blood – October 12

Ring of Pain – October 14

The Riftbreaker – October 14

The Good Life – October 15

Dragon Ball FighterZ – October 21

Echo Generation – October 21

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – October 28

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – October 28

The Forgotten City – October 28

Xboxygen funded thanks to you!

Buying your games, accessories, subscriptions and consoles via links on Xboxygen allows us to earn a small commission on sales. Every penny is then invested to keep the site running properly and allow us to cover our running and travel costs. Thank you for your support.