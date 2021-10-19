Xbox Game Pass: one of the TPS of the year very soon available on PC

Although Square Enix and People Can Fly we basked with him for months and that he managed a correct launch, much helped by his integration into the Xbox Game Pass for console upon its release in April, Outriders has since fallen into total oblivion. It no longer even reaches the 1,000 players average per day on Steam, and didn’t get big updates to keep audiences coming back.

But that is not the end of its story. PCF just announced thatOutriders would become available on the Windows Store PCs from October 19, and above all, that he was going join the Xbox Game Pass for PC from this date ! A good opportunity to try this GST cooperative that divides?

Watch out, Outriders! We’re excited to announce that Outriders, our best-selling sci-fi shooter RPG, will be available on Windows on October 19, Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate! If you haven’t heard of our title yet, know that Outriders is a nervous co-op shooter with RPG elements, its gameplay relies mostly on the use of weapons and special abilities. To learn more, you can check out this article, which will educate you on what to expect when you land on the planet Enoch. If you are already an Insider Outrider on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, you will be able to transfer your progress from your console to the Windows version using the same profile. Please note, however, that your progress cannot be transferred from or to the Windows version on another PC version, such as Steam, or on versions of other consoles that do not belong to the Xbox family. Outriders is also Cross Play compatible, so you can enjoy it with those playing on other platforms. This means that if you play Outriders on Windows, you will be able to initiate multiplayer sessions with those playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and other platforms. Cross Play can be enabled or disabled, depending on your preferences, in the game settings. Outriders is a full title, everything you need is already included in the game. However, if you want even more, the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack can be purchased separately and you can get up to 10% off thanks to your Xbox Game Pass membership. It contains exclusive weapons and armor as well as modifications for your in-game truck. Beyond appearances, it will give you a slight advantage in the early hours of the campaign, since it also includes a few weapon mods, normally unlockable only later in the adventure.

Whether it’s your first steps into the world of Enoch or you’re already a seasoned Outrider, stay tuned: we have some Outriders surprises for you in the coming weeks!

The message of the Commnity Lead ends with some good news for the fans of today and tomorrow: surprises about Outriders will be announced in a few weeks. Additional content in sight? In any case, you can jump on the bandwagon by purchasing a copy from € 44.99 on Amazon.com.

