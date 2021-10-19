Xbox: Microsoft announces a live for the 20 years of the brand

November 15, 2021 is an important date for the Xbox brand, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary. In addition to the announcement of various and varied collaborations, Microsoft has planned to meet the players for a special live!

Microsoft is therefore inviting gamers to join in the fun, which will take place on November 15 at 7 p.m. sharp on Twitch Youtube and Twitter. The main objective is to celebrate 20 years by reliving the brand’s history, the different Xboxes and the involvement of the community, therefore don’t expect any game announcements. It is not impossible that Microsoft will drop some information on the titles that will arrive very soon, Halo Infinite in the lead. We also hope to discover the other means imagined by Xbox to celebrate its twenties.





(…) You are at the heart of everything we do and we couldn’t be more grateful for your incredible support. Over the past two decades, the Xbox community has made video games a source of joy, inspiration, education, and social connection. Games build bridges and bonds between friends and family by providing new ways to connect. We invite you to join us on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo, at a digital event dedicated to fans around the world. We will not be announcing any new games there, but we will offer you a retrospective on these 20 years of Xbox. We will give you more details very soon, stay tuned.