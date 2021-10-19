More

    Xbox Series and PC: Here is the new official wireless controller and it's a collector's item!

    Hardware news Xbox Series and PC: Here is the new official wireless controller and it's a collector's item!

    This year we are celebrating 20 years of the first Xbox name. For this very special occasion, Microsoft has just released a new collector wireless controller. Obviously, it is PC compatible.

    The 20 Years Special Collector’s Xbox Controller: Making New Out of Old

    The idea of ​​this collector’s controller is to vibrate the nostalgic fiber of gamers. The level of detail is pushed far enough: behind the space reserved for the batteries hides the message “When everybody plays, we all win”, a phrase well known to fans of Microsoft consoles.

    Even without being an expert, you should immediately recognize certain emblematic graphic codes: black and transparent design, green and silver details, famous green X button … While reminiscent of the very first Xbox, this new model retains the characteristics of current controllers, especially on the shape. So much the better. In 20 years, a long road has been traveled in terms of ergonomics.

    As for the price, this collector controller is sold at the same price as a classic controller: 64.99 €.

    Buy the new Xbox wireless controller for 64 € at fnac

    Xbox Series and PC: Introducing the official new wireless controller and it's a collector's item!

    The official Xbox controllers: still among the best

    Specifications
    Compatibility Xbox One / Series, Windows PC, Mac, Android
    Connection type Proprietary Bluetooth and Bluetooth
    Action buttons 8
    Analog sticks 2
    Touch pad No
    Vibrations Yes, Quad
    Drums No, optional
    Weight 287 grams with batteries (otherwise 241g)

    Whether you’re playing on PC or console, you need to know this: Xbox controllers are known to have an excellent grip. It would be a bit cavalier to say that they have the best grip on the market for them, this notion remains subjective. That being said, quite a few people would be ready to say it loud and clear.


    Beyond the grip, the Xbox controllers have many other qualities, rather well summarized in our test:

    The opinion of
    oliveroidubocal

    Microsoft has created its Xbox Series Wireless Controller on good foundations, improving several points of the Xbox One S version. No revolution, therefore, but a balanced, efficient and comfortable pad, which can accompany you on many platforms thanks to very high compatibility, right from the start. We will especially remember this new directional cross, so successful that it erases all those we have encountered before. Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars.

    Buy the new Xbox wireless controller for 64 € at fnac

    Warial, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    Through Warial, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    Stuart

