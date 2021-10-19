Hardware news Xbox Series and PC: Here is the new official wireless controller and it’s a collector’s item!

This year we are celebrating 20 years of the first Xbox name. For this very special occasion, Microsoft has just released a new collector wireless controller. Obviously, it is PC compatible.

The 20 Years Special Collector’s Xbox Controller: Making New Out of Old

The idea of ​​this collector’s controller is to vibrate the nostalgic fiber of gamers. The level of detail is pushed far enough: behind the space reserved for the batteries hides the message “When everybody plays, we all win”, a phrase well known to fans of Microsoft consoles.

Even without being an expert, you should immediately recognize certain emblematic graphic codes: black and transparent design, green and silver details, famous green X button … While reminiscent of the very first Xbox, this new model retains the characteristics of current controllers, especially on the shape. So much the better. In 20 years, a long road has been traveled in terms of ergonomics.

As for the price, this collector controller is sold at the same price as a classic controller: 64.99 €.

The official Xbox controllers: still among the best

Specifications Compatibility Xbox One / Series, Windows PC, Mac, Android Connection type Proprietary Bluetooth and Bluetooth Action buttons 8 Analog sticks 2 Touch pad No Vibrations Yes, Quad Drums No, optional Weight 287 grams with batteries (otherwise 241g)

Whether you’re playing on PC or console, you need to know this: Xbox controllers are known to have an excellent grip. It would be a bit cavalier to say that they have the best grip on the market for them, this notion remains subjective. That being said, quite a few people would be ready to say it loud and clear.





Beyond the grip, the Xbox controllers have many other qualities, rather well summarized in our test:

The opinion of

oliveroidubocal Microsoft has created its Xbox Series Wireless Controller on good foundations, improving several points of the Xbox One S version. No revolution, therefore, but a balanced, efficient and comfortable pad, which can accompany you on many platforms thanks to very high compatibility, right from the start. We will especially remember this new directional cross, so successful that it erases all those we have encountered before. Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars.

