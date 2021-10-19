Xbox Series X Collector Halo Infinite in stock on the MS Store (pre-order) | Xbox one

Xbox has unveiled a collector’s Xbox Series X console at the Gamescom conference! The console release is scheduled just before the release of Halo Infinite which was made official for December 8.

An Xbox Series X Collector to celebrate 20 years

What could be better than an Xbox Series X Collector’s console to accompany Xbox’s 20th anniversary this year?

The pack includes a console with a starry design reminiscent of the sky seen from the surface of Zeta Halo. The fan positioned behind the blue air vent is reminiscent of Cortana. When the console turns on or off, it plays sounds from Halo.





This Xbox Series X Collector is sold for € 549.99 and its release is scheduled for November 15, 2021. An Xbox Elite Series 2 Halo controller has also been unveiled, also a collector!

> Pre-order the console

> Pre-order the controller



The Xbox site is quite saturated, do not hesitate to test several times or to change your browser if necessary. Note that the console will also be available exclusively at Micromania soon, which will make it eligible for the Xbox All Access program.

A special version of the Xbox Series X controller is also offered in the pack with the same lines found on the console.