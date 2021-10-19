Xbox Series X in stock on the Microsoft Store around 8 p.m. here (sold out)! | Xbox one

Many of you are waiting and tracking Xbox Series X inventory on Xboxygen! Whether it’s on social networks, our Discord or elsewhere, now is the time to go since the Microsoft Store will be stocked with Xbox Series X around 8 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. It is possible that it will go until 8:30 p.m.

According to Microsoft, this would be the last wave of stock until Christmas! Unfortunately, once again you had to be really quick to get the console depleted in just a few minutes!

Where are the Xbox Series X stocks?

The end of 2020 was punctuated by different waves of stocks with regular Xbox Series X outages. Since the beginning of 2021, stocks have been arriving on a regular basis, but Microsoft still cannot keep up with the demand for the moment.





We have published numerous alerts in recent months but demand is still far too high and the shortage is expected to last through the month until mid-2022.

We know that Microsoft delivers to partners every 10/15 days or so. If you can’t get a console today, then there will be other opportunities coming soon. As for the Xbox All Access, it is still available in stores only at Fnac and Micromania. At the moment, All Access is not available on the Internet.

As usual for several months now, Xboxygen will continue to track and keep you updated on stock status so that everyone can equip themselves as they wish.