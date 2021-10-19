Xbox Series X mini fridge is available

If the Xbox Series X is still hard to find, here’s an alternative: a mini-fridge that regains its appearance. It will even be easier to find than the game console on October 19.

Update October 19: the Xbox Series mini fridge is available for pre-order at 99 euros at Micromania, only online.

Original article from October 18:

The Xbox Series X made people smile when it was announced, we saw a black fridge … Microsoft had fun to create a real meme. They had created a real refrigerator on a human scale in a commercial with Snoop Dog.

9 / 10

100 euros to accommodate 12 cans

Microsoft has confirmed that a mini-fridge will indeed be marketed on October 19, 2021 on Micromania in France. The latter will be sold for 99.99 euros. As the sound suggests, it is small in size, it can accommodate 12 cans, the floors can also be disassembled to put a larger object in it.





In addition, it has a USB port on the front to charge your smartphone, for example. Finally, it has a DC power supply for easy transport. You can plug it in a car for example.

Obviously, it is a goodie which will be published in a limited number of copies. If you do not need this type of item, we recommend that you do not simply buy it. It’s an extra fridge that cannot replace a classic fridge, it will just bring in a little more electronic waste.



