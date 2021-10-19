Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro could be presented very soon

Xiaomi may soon launch the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. Two brand managers have in any case suggested that launches were soon on their Weibo accounts.

Xiaomi, or rather Redmi, is about to launch new smartphones in China in the coming days. This is in any case what suggests the statement of the product director of Redmi, Wang Teng Thomas on his Weibo account, spotted by Gizmochina.

The specialist site explains that most Chinese smartphone brands start launching new products on the occasion of the Singles Day, also called Double Eleven, since it takes place on November 11. A launch planned a few days before this date would therefore seem plausible.

A launch, but with what name?

Thanks to another Weibo post, this time from the Managing Director of Redmi and Vice President of Xiaomi, it is safe to think that this launch will concern the Redmi Note 11 range. Indeed, the leader posted an image of him on scene during the presentation of the Redmi Note 10, adding that October was going to be very ” charge “.





Gizmochina has also spotted the potential specifications of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro, published by a Chinese tipster known to be reliable.

The Redmi Note 11 could be a 5G smartphone, equipped with a 120 Hz LCD panel, a 33W load coupled with a 5000 mAh battery and a SoC Dimensity 810. We could count on a 50 megapixel camera at the rear and 13 megapixels at the front.

As an improvement over its cheaper variation, the Redmi Note 11 Pro would offer a 120 Hz OLED panel, 108 megapixel sensors on the back and 16 megapixels on the front and a slightly more powerful SoC, the Dimensity 920. Its fast charge would increase to 67 W and stereo sound could also be part of it.

Price side, Gizmochina evokes a price between 186 and 248 dollars HT for the Redmi Note 11 while the Pro version could be offered between 248 and 311 dollars HT, all by converting from the yuan. Note that the launch in Europe of smartphones of this range often comes several weeks after the Chinese presentation.

The site also mentions a possible announcement of a Redmi K40S, a variant of the Redmi K40, for the Chinese market with the added bonus of a 120W fast charge, a Dolby Vision screen and three major Android updates.