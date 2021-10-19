Yannick Jadot unveils the organization chart of his campaign team

(From left to right) EELV members Delphine Batho, Eric Piolle, Yannick Jadot and Sandrine Rousseau, in Lyon, October 8, 2021. OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

Yannick Jadot, invested on September 28, environmental candidate in the 2022 presidential election, took all his time to build his campaign team, which will be led by MEP Mounir Satouri. “ To build this team, I started with a promise from Yannick Jadot: he always wanted to bring his political family together ”, explains Mr. Satouri, who was already piloting Mr. Jadot’s campaign during the environmentalist primary. “When I suggested placing Sandrine Rousseau [finaliste de la primaire] at the heart of the campaign, it is part of this promise. We tried to put the right people in the right place. It has little to do with convention negotiations or power-balance arbitration using a calculator. We trust everyone. “





However, the environmental candidate made a point of respecting all the political balances within the party Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV), very involved in the presidential campaign. Sandrine Rousseau, who had procrastinated after her defeat to express unambiguous support for Yannick Jadot, thus becomes president of a large political council in charge of the campaign strategy, within which the other candidates beaten in the primary – Delphine Batho, President of Génération Ecologie and Member of Parliament for Deux-Sèvres, as well as Eric Piolle, Mayor of Grenoble – will be special advisers.

Yannick Jadot also wanted to display a strongly feminized team. Marie Toussaint, Member of the European Parliament and at the origin of the petition “The Affair of the Century”, which aimed to sue the French State for its inaction in the fight against global warming, is appointed political advisor. Just like Karima Delli, president of the transport committee in the European Parliament.

Citizen governance

Eva Sas, member of the executive board of EELV, will be “advisor every 100 days”. As such, it will have to translate the presidential project into a legislative and regulatory arsenal ready to be implemented during the first weeks following the arrival of Yannick Jadot at the Elysee Palace. A key position, because Yannick Jadot will be eagerly awaited on the realization and feasibility of his proposals.

Unsurprisingly, Matthieu Orphelin, deputy for Maine-et-Loire and ex-member of La République en Marche, inherits the coordination of the candidate’s seven spokespersons, including Mélissa Camara, close to Sandrine Rousseau, and Marine Tondelier, support from Eric Piolle. This spokesperson has four women and three men. Citizen governance has also been imagined, as a place of political arbitration. It will be made up of environmentalist voters drawn by lot, and co-directed by William Aucant, member of the former citizen convention for the climate desired in 2019 by Emmanuel Macron.

