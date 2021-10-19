you will be able to order the Xbox refrigerator from tomorrow

During the announcement of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, its design had left Internet users perplexed and some had not hesitated to find it a resemblance to a … refrigerator. This comparison quickly became a meme on social networks … eventually resulting in a real mini fridge … which will be marketed in December, among others at Micromania. Pre-orders will be open tomorrow, October 19, for a price of 99 euros. A trailer gives an idea of ​​the size of the 10-liter device that will be able to keep a dozen soda cans cool, or even larger groceries by removing the separator trays.





This 46 x 23 x 23 cm model is significantly smaller than the 1.80 and 200 kg model that was offered in October 2020 for the birthday of famous rapper Snoop Dogg. A second copy was also offered by Microsoft during a competition.

The mini fridge has a USB port on the front to charge your smartphone and can be plugged into the cigarette lighter socket of your car if you decide to use it for camping.

Something to console the players who still could not get the new game console from Microsoft …