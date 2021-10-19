Young woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for miscarriage

On October 5 in Oklahoma, United States, a 21-year-old woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison after having miscarried.

It is a controversial verdict. Tuesday October 5 in Oklahoma, Brittney Poolaw, 21, was found guilty of manslaughter after suffering a miscarriage on January 4, 2020. The young woman was held responsible for the death of her baby, according to a report from the KSWO website because of the many drugs used during her pregnancy. Dead at 17 weeks gestation, the fetus tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and another substance found in its brain and liver during an autopsy.

Immediately after the announcement of the verdict, several associations for the defense of mothers’ rights have come forward. The National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW) notably ruled the decision of the Comanche County Courthouse against the law, arguing that “Oklahoma murder and manslaughter laws do not apply to miscarriagesThe NGO also questioned the conclusions of the forensic pathologist, relying on the statements of an obstetrician called to the bar. During the trial, the gynecologist indicated that even if the consumption of methamphetamine can have an effect on a pregnancy, there is no evidence that it caused the death of the fetus in this specific case.

“Ms. Poolaw’s case is a tragedy”

Brittney Poolaw lost her baby on January 4, 2020, when she was only 19 years old. Arrested two months later for manslaughter, she could not pay her bail set at $ 20,000 and awaited trial behind bars. “Ms. Poolaw’s case is a tragedy, a spokesperson for NAPW continued. She suffered the trauma of losing a child, was jailed for a year and a half during a pandemic, and was charged and convicted of a crime without legal or scientific basis. We stand behind Ms. Poolaw as she explores her legal options, and we are working to ensure that this kind of injustice does not happen again. “

