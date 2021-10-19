Youtubers Life 2: become the next Inoxtag today!

Available today on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Youtubers Life 2 wished to recall its release via a new trailer published on its Youtube channel.

Today is launching Youtubers Life 2, the second episode of the life simulation of a Youtuber. It is via a trailer of one minute and thirty seconds that the official page of the game recalled the release of the title. The opportunity to take a quick look at what Youtubers Life 2 contains.





So available today, Youtubers Life 2 arrives five years after the first opus since Youtubers Life was released on May 18, 2016. This new episode therefore incorporates some new features to do better than its predecessor: Youtube videos more customizable than before (tests , interviews or speedruns), stats are influenced in real time by new content while more character options are to be expected.

And these new features are not the only ones to join NewTube City, main city of the player’s adventures in Youtuber’s Life 2. If it is the cradle of future web stars, it also welcomes veterans of the discipline: InoxTag, Rubius, Crainer, LaurenzSide, Paluten, WillyRex, GermanLetsPlay, Vegetta777 and xFaRgAnx. These popular YouTubers serve as “gatekeepers” in the game. They provide tips and can gain experience and tips through specific challenges.

Is all this content enough to make Youtuber’s Life 2 a must-have simulation? Answer in the JV test, very soon in our columns.

Youtubers Life is a game from Raiser Games, a subsidiary of Webedia.