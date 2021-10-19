Zidane, the Blues can tremble!

While he is expected to succeed Didier Deschamps at the head of the France team, Zinedine Zidane definitely arouses envy across the Channel …

Didier Deschamps himself validated the idea. The lease of the current French coach due to end at the end of the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, the former midfielder has indeed subscribed to the idea of ​​seeing Zinedine Zidane take over. “Would Zidane make a good successor at the head of the Blues? “, he was thus asked. And the response from the former Marseillais was clear: ” Yes “. ” We know the image he has “, He specified in the columns of the Repubblica.

This image also appeals to many clubs. According to the English press, the French technician is thus among the first coaches contacted by the new owners of Newcastle. Determined to wait until the 2022 World Cup to sit on the tricolor bench, the Marseillais did not follow through. Corn Newcastle are not the only English club to make the eyes soft at the Golden Ball 2018.





To believe El Chiringuito, Manchester United would also dream of attracting the former midfielder. Consequence of the difficulties experienced by the Red Devils for several weeks. Beaten in Leicester (4-2) on Saturday, the Mancunian club remains on four matches in a row across the Channel without a win and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears more than ever in the hot seat. According to El Giringuito, the Mancunian leaders would have in turn contacted Zizou, following the good advice of … Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, who played for three seasons under the orders of the French, would indeed campaign in favor of his former coach, with whom he remained very close. Enough to convince him to give up on the Blues?

Read also:Zidane, big danger for the Blues!Zidane at the head of the Blues, it’s validated!