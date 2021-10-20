🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: the British government is “monitoring very closely” a new subvariant

Although the epidemic situation in France is rather favorable, the number of contaminations has started to rise again in recent days. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

6:38 p.m.

Bulgaria, dunce of vaccination within the European Union, announced Tuesday the establishment of a health pass to try to counter the sharp rise in the number of cases of Covid-19. This certificate will enter into force Thursday in restaurants and hotels, as well as in cultural places, sports halls and sporting events, specified the Minister of Health, Stoytcho Katsarov, during a press conference.

5:41 p.m.

The British government, faced with an increase in Covid-19 contamination, said it was “monitoring very closely” a new sub-variant spreading in the United Kingdom, without it being established as it is if it is more contagious.

This “AY4.2” variant is a sub-variant of the highly contagious Delta which initially appeared in India and which had caused a resumption of the epidemic in late spring and early summer. “We are monitoring ‘this new shape’ very closely and will not hesitate to take action if necessary,” said a spokesperson for Downing Street. However, “nothing suggests that it spreads more easily”, he tried to reassure.

5:41 p.m.

An Italian senator was suspended for ten days, with salary deduction, after entering the Senate in Rome on Tuesday, without a health pass, mandatory since October 15 in all workplaces.

4:38 p.m.

Skiers will be able to use the ski lifts in Switzerland this winter without a health pass, on condition that they wear a mask as in public transport, the association of operators announced on Tuesday, to the surprise of the authorities.

2:43 p.m.

Faced with the epidemic outbreak in the country, the Russian government is calling on its citizens to be vaccinated. “We are used to blaming the state for everything, but at the same time, the position of the country’s citizens must be more responsible,” said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman.

To date, only 35% of Russians have received two doses of the vaccine. Russia recorded a new death record with 1,015 new deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours. The official death toll of 225,325 since the start of the pandemic makes Russia the country in Europe with the highest number of deaths.

13:22

Ukraine recorded 538 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, a record in this eastern European country hit by a new epidemic wave aggravated by a sluggish vaccination.

According to the government’s record, 15,579 new infections were also reported, as well as 2,852 new hospitalizations.





Since the start of the pandemic, more than 61,000 people have officially died from the virus in Ukraine. The country, which has around 45 million inhabitants, is proportionally one of the most bereaved in Europe.

09:27

The sanitary pass could be made compulsory to use the ski lifts this winter. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Tourism, announced on Sud Radio: “This is a reflection that is underway, we are asking ourselves the question and we will provide the answer soon.”

Some French ski resorts are already open to the public. This is the case of Tignes where the sanitary pass is not yet necessary for the lifts. For Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, these stations “are in common law”, however, the possibility of an obligation of the health pass should not be excluded according to the secretary of state. “We must not exclude it because the pass is what makes it possible to remain open no matter what,” he believes.

9:00 a.m.

New Zealand has recorded a record number of coronavirus cases. This is the highest rate of contamination since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the health authorities announced 94 new cases. A number of contaminations which exceeds the precedent of 89 recorded in April 2020.

Faced with this upsurge in contamination, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has abandoned her “Zero Covid” strategy in favor of an acceleration of the vaccination campaign. About two-thirds of New Zealand’s population of newborn age have already been vaccinated.

The epidemic focus of this new wave of contamination is located in the city of Auckland. The arrival of the Delta variant has weakened the country so far spared by the pandemic.

07:03

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,895,733 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Monday at 10 a.m. GMT.

With 726,149 dead, the United States is the most bereaved country, followed by Brazil (603,465), India (452,290), Mexico (284,381) and Russia (224,310). The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

6:20 a.m.

Krisjanis Karins, the Latvian Prime Minister announced yesterday a new confinement of nearly a month due to the resurgence of the pandemic in his country and the low vaccination rate.

“I apologize to those who have already been vaccinated, but the restrictions will apply to everyone,” said Karins after a meeting with his government. “There are still too many unvaccinated people who catch the Covid and die in the hospital,” he said.