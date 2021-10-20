10 years ago, the death of Colonel Gaddafi

STORY – Eight months after the start of the riots in Libya, on October 20, 2011, the dictator was shot dead after his capture while trying to flee Sirte, the last loyalist stronghold.

“In this large room where a very strong smell floats, I approach, elbowing my elbows, remembers Alfred de Montesquiou. And there, in front of me, I see the corpse of Muammar Gaddafi, surrounded by those of his son and his main bodyguard“.

The reporter, then a journalist at Paris Match, went to Sirte just after the death of the dictator. “The Libyans were on a rampage, there were a few people still trying to kick or pull out tufts of hair or fingernails», Tells the Figaro the journalist. “There was physical rage, they all took selfies, touched him, mistreated him, it was awesome“. After 41 long years of dictatorship, the Libyan head of state is dead, enduring the hatred of the mob.

The day before, in the early morning of Thursday, October 20, a column of around forty vehicles left the city of Sirte, on the coast, the last loyalist bastion falling into the hands of the rebels. “Armed to the teeth, the