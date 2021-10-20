200 GB at € 9.99 / month

The best prices are often found with virtual operators. Cdiscount Mobile is no exception to this rule with a new giant package of 200 GB for a very attractive price: only 9.99 euros per month for one year.

Cdiscount Mobile is one of the virtual mobile operators having the most tendency to change its offers to correspond to the plans of the large incumbent operators, while offering more competitive prices. This time, the mobile operator of the online resale giant is putting the package together with a 4G package of no less than 200 GB for an unbeatable price.

The advantages of Cdiscount Mobile plans

A low price for a year

Unlimited calls / SMS / MMS in France, Europe / DOM

Up to 200 GB of data in France and 15 GB abroad

Until October 27, 2021, the 200 GB limited-edition mobile plan at Cdiscount Mobile is only 9.99 euros per month for one year. The offer then goes to 19.99 euros per month, a price still competitive for as much data. Remember that this package is always without obligation and that you can change it before the price swing.

In the same promotional period, you can also opt for the 130 GB package which is offered a little cheaper: 7.99 euros per month for 12 months then 20.99 euros monthly thereafter, always without commitment.

A Giant Data Package …

Obviously, this is the aspect that is most to highlight with regard to this package: the large amount of 4G data available for the price. With 200 GB of data in fair use you can enjoy your entire digital world without fear of being too limited, such as watching Netflix series on the go or browsing the internet or your favorite social networks. You can even share it with those around you by activating connection sharing. You will even have the possibility, as a backup solution, to use the SIM card in a 4G box to obtain mobile internet at home, if it is not properly covered in Fiber or ADSL. At Cdiscount Mobile, it is the Bouygues Telecom network that is involved, so no fear, because 99% of the metropolitan area is covered by 4G.

… And designed to travel

Cdiscount Mobile has also planned a dedicated envelope to be used abroad, specifically in Europe and overseas departments. On the 200 GB package, this is 15 GB. This will prove to be very practical if necessary, in particular to use your GPS abroad without having to connect to a public Wi-Fi network.

Apart from data, this package has unlimited calls, SMS and MMS from mainland France, as well as from Europe and the overseas departments to a French number.

Is it possible to keep my number?

Whatever offer you choose, it will be necessary to add 10 euros to the total of the order to obtain your new triple-cut SIM card. The change of operator is done without interruption if you keep your number. It’s free and you just need to provide your line’s RIO code (by calling 3179) when registering.

Also note that these offers are non-binding and offer low prices for a period of one year. The price increases thereafter and if these future tariffs do not suit you, you can then choose to migrate to a new operator during or before the end of the offer. You can use our dedicated tool to create a reminder.





4G plan comparison

In order to discover the best mobile offers of the moment, we invite you now to use our comparator of 4G plans without commitment !