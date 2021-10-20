25 names on the program, prepare the salt

We had already announced it last week but this time it’s the big day! Tonight, the NBA should announce part of its Top 75, in tribute to the seventy-five best players in the history of the League. Spoiler, it will cause talk in all the cottages.

The appointment is made and we will not miss it under any circumstances! Tonight, at midnight precisely, the NBA will announce its Top 75 all-time. Seventy-five names? Not exactly. History to tease us a little and to raise the sauce among the fans, the League has decided to cut its list into three groups of twenty-five and it is therefore the first part of this trilogy that will occupy us while waiting for the first between -two of the season. Note that the wait will be reasonable before the rest on our black screens. Indeed, the second part will be broadcast tomorrow evening at 9 p.m. KST, while the final list will be released in two days, again at midnight. For those who want to watch it live, it’s happening on TNT and ESPN.

The NBA’s official Top 75 list will be announced in three installments this week according to the TV schedule enclosed. Here’s my unofficial Top 75: https://t.co/xZ0GGrQVF7 pic.twitter.com/eYNHEUOlOx – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 18, 2021

We already knew it but, except surprise, the NBA should not set foot in the dish and it will keep its old model released in 1997, namely a good old bulleted list. For those who hoped that the League would decide once and for all on the GOAT, you can already put away your rankings (or come and compare them to ours). With only twenty-five names, it will be difficult to get the chainsaw out and it is with the complete listing that it will be possible to draw conclusions. How did so-and-so been forgotten? Why is this guy here when this guy deserves ten thousand times more? These are the kinds of questions that will animate meals with friends, breaks between two classes or Friday night training. Among the players too, we risk watching it with interest (Chris Paul has already announced that he would be particularly touched to be) and a lot of big names of the last two decades are likely to fit into the already existing mold. There will always be disappointments and it is characteristic of a Top 10, 75 or 100 worthy of the name but it is also what makes the fun of the thing. See you on the blue bird for the first heated debates of the season!





Tonight is the resumption but the show will not take place only on the floor! At midnight, the NBA gets wet for the first time by swinging twenty-five of the seventy-five “greatest” in its history. We look at it all carefully and we are careful not to choke on seeing Gérard in the list.

Text source: New York Times / NBA