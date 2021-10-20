77% of Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon residents opposed to the project according to a survey

Commissioned by the town hall of Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon, the study questioned the inhabitants of the town on the scheduled arrival of cable transport by the end of the mandate of environmentalists.

And the finding is clear: 77% of Fidesians say they are opposed to the cable car project. Of which 61% even saying they are “completely unfavorable”. Ifop notes that out of the 23% of inhabitants favorable to the deployment of the cable car, 53% of them concede that it will have a negative impact on the landscape.

Among the negative impacts retained by respondents, we find the side “intrusive for the dwellings above which the cabins will pass” retained by 80% of people. Just behind, 78% of those polled mentioned the negative impact on the landscape. Then 71% mentioned the negative environmental impact, on a par with the costs incurred.

On the positive side, 34% of those polled believe that the cable car “will help open up the west of Lyon” and 31% imagine that it “will reduce road traffic and car use”.

90% of Fidesians are in favor of instituting a vote on the cable car through a local referendum.

Ifop, who built the poll with the town hall publicly opposed to the Bruno Bernard, also raised the question of metro E, which could link Tassin-la-Demi-Lune to Lyon. And the inhabitants of Sainte-Foy are 88% to want this metro to be the priority of Sytral against 12% to prefer the cable car.





The cable car “must be abandoned”

“If we knew the temperature, we did not yet have the thermometer. An Ifop survey was therefore the ideal tool to obtain an objective and independent photograph”, reacted Véronique Sarselli, LR mayor of the town, in a press release.

“From the owner to the tenant, from the young student to the retired senior, from the user of public transport to the ecological voter, the opposition is global. We are far from the caricatures conveyed by the Sytral. I believe that the EELV executive has underestimated the carnal relationship of a population to the identity of its city, its environment, a park or its landscape.

These unequivocal results put Sytral in front of its responsibilities. When a local transport does not find local approval, when those who would use it reject it forcefully, it must be abandoned “, continues the Fesian city councilor.

And Véronique Sarselli concludes by returning to the plebiscite of a referendum: “As mayor, I have full latitude to organize a local consultative referendum. Mr. Bruno Bernard will be welcome to hold a polling station or to count the results with us!”

The survey was conducted by telephone from August 30 to September 3 with a sample of 502 people, representative of the population of Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon aged 18 and over.