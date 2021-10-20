77% of the inhabitants of Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon opposed to the cable car project

The Lyon cable car? It’s no. A categorical no, answer the inhabitants of Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon. According to an IFOP poll, commissioned by the town hall and published this Wednesday (1), 77% of Fidésiens expressed themselves against the Sytral project, which aims to connect Francheville to Lyon by air. Of which 61% gave a “totally unfavorable” opinion.

Of the 23% of favorable opinion, more than half (53%) indicate however that the realization of the line would have a “negative impact” on the landscape. 90% of respondents [y compris les électeurs de la liste gauche-écologiste] would like a referendum to be organized on this subject but 77% of them have already announced that they would vote against the project. Finally, 88% of residents believe that the E metro project should be a priority to serve the west of Lyon.





“This project must be abandoned”

“The results of the FIFG are proof that the inhabitants refuse this project,” said Véronique Sarselli, the mayor of Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon. From owner to tenant, from young student to retired senior, from public transport user to green voter, the opposition is global. It does not only concern the neighborhoods overflown or a category of the population. “And to add:” When a local transport does not find local approval, when those who would be users reject it forcefully, it must be abandoned. “

The cable car project was adopted by Sytral in December, without the elected representatives of the municipalities concerned being consulted and even before the launch of a public consultation. The State has undertaken to finance it up to 7 million euros if the work begins before 2025.

(1) The survey was conducted among 502 people, from August 30 to September 3.