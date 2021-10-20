“8, rue de l’Humanité” on Netflix: Dany Boon deadlocked

In this film confined to the health crisis, the comedian is content with the slightest effort, lazy king of comedy. We would have preferred him to get out of his comfort zone.

In the triumphal march of Netflix, the arrival of Dany Boon will remain a victory for the platform, even if, with 8 rue de l’Humanité, she was given a bad horse. The certainty that success will be there, whatever the quality, condemns this Covid comedy to the slightest effort. The pandemic, a gold mine for entertainers, serves above all as a word of apology to Dany Boon, who can shamelessly take up a hypochondriac character, as in Supercondriac (2014). And if the opening, with the presidential speech of Monday March 16, 2020 (“We are at war”), against a backdrop of images of confined Paris, lets hope for a real social picture, we immediately lock ourselves into the decor of 8, rue de l’Humanité as in a small sitcom between neighbors.





A tasty succession

Everyone hates each other, everyone will end up appreciating each other … With only clichés for the horizon, we are ready to hang on to everything. But Yvan Attal as the boss of the lab who is “Golden balls” and turns into a mad scientist, it’s nonsense. Liliane Rovère, a technically unemployed bistro owner, big mouth and kind to children: nothing to report. With François Damiens as a perfect big asshole (“The only unfriendly Belgian”), we stay in the déjà vu, but, as usual with him, we are not immune to a good surprise – thus, this moment of bewilderment when he finds himself in his bathing trunks in front of the mistress of his son’s school in the classroom video. Over the course of the sketches, everyone will do their own thing (Élie Semoun as an out of phase cop is a good deal), and there will of course also be some for those who want to shed a little tear of sadness and tenderness, because the Covid, it’s still not funny for everyone.