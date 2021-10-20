8 tips to save money in the bathroom

Tighten the belt for a few more months. Energy prices, both gas and electricity, have been rising for several months and the impact is direct on consumers. Suppliers who do not produce what they sell are forced to source from the wholesale market, where prices have skyrocketed, and therefore increase their prices indirectly. The bill is all the more steep for the French who have not subscribed to an offer at the regulated electricity tariff.





Electricity bill: massacre among suppliers

Another consequence, according to the Energy Mediator, the number of gas and electricity offers is in free fall. Cited by Agence France-Presse, whose comments are reported by South West, he specifies that the suppliers “are now less than 30. Currently, some keep their customers but do not offer any more offers temporarily because of the high market prices”. Certain offers have been withdrawn, while other suppliers regularly modify their prices, to adapt to the evolution of the market. As Planet Explained to you last week, E. Leclerc Energies has chosen to no longer supply electricity to those who have not changed supplier on October 31st.

If your electricity and gas supply is not threatened, your bill is still at great risk of increasing at the end of the month. There are solutions to reduce your electricity consumption, without necessarily cutting back on your comfort. Kitchen, living room, bedroom … Every room in the house can be affected, including the bathroom. Discover, in the slideshow above, how to save money in your water feature.