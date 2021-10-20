a 911 of more than 1000 hp at auction

Zapping Autonews story Auctions: Top 25 Most Expensive Vintage Vehicles

Scott Tucker, an American businessman specializing in bank lending, became the owner and driver of a racing team in the early 2000s. Rich and stubborn, the man was known to “throw money at problems until” that they disappear ”. A funny formula used by our colleagues from The Drive magazine to describe the character. Tucker made motor racing his favorite pastime because he had the means to be competitive by injecting as much money as possible into each of his projects. After driving in the GT3 Cup and Ferrari Challenge, the man quickly switched to LMP2 prototypes and the very expensive SCCA (Sport Car Club of America) national championship in the STO category. As its name suggests, the Porsche 996 Turbo SCCA “Hurricane” was precisely prepared with the aim of participating in this unbridled automobile competition in the early 2010s.

Hell’s turbocharged flat-6

Between 2009 and 2010, Tucker won numerous victories at the wheel of a Ferrari 360 Challenge in the T1 category of the SCCA championship. For the 2011 season, changes in regulations prompted the American driver to develop a new vehicle to be entered in the STO category (which merged with the T1 category from 2013). Tucker chose a 2001 Porsche 996 Turbo as his technical base, for a category whose regulatory loopholes allowed all kinds of eccentricities. The German sports car, developing 420 hp of origin with its flat-6 3.6 biturbo, was thus able to be prepared at 750 hp for its first year of participation. Porsche works driver Patrick Long was even involved in the development of the car at the time, calling it “the most ridiculous Porsche he has ever driven”.





Associated with this, the body panels have been largely replaced with carbon fiber elements to reduce the weight of the vehicle. A huge spoiler was also installed at the rear to pin the rear axle to the ground at high speed. A giant roof air intake and a front end with a 996 GT3 R shield accompanied this spectacular package. Multimatic G-Valve shock absorbers limiting mass transfers and made famous by the Chevrolet Camaro Z-28 were also fitted to the vehicle in order to guarantee exemplary behavior during heavy braking. Another funny detail: the regulations of the STO category at the time required the use of approved road tires in racing.

With this insane configuration, Tucker won in his class in 2011 after 12 fierce laps, ahead of only seven tenths of a second the “dirty” Dodge Viper modified by David Pintaric (2nd). In order to widen the gap, Tucker returned the following year with a new version of his 996 Turbo boosted to over 1000 hp. He obviously won the race in 2012 as well, this time more ahead of everyone else. On the Road America circuit, the sportswoman even posted a lap time similar to that of a Porsche 997 GT3 Cup (competition model) despite her road tires!