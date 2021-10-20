A civilian plane carrying 21 people crashes in Texas, all survivors according to the emergency services

A slight injury is only to be deplored.

A plane carrying 21 people crashed on take-off near Houston, Texas on Tuesday, with all passengers and crew managing to extricate themselves from the plane before it caught fire, firefighters reported and local authorities.

“Everyone on the plane, the 18 passengers and three crew members, survived,” said Sgt Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety at a press conference.

“The device was almost completely destroyed”

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. local time. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas twin-engine bound for Boston, collided with a fence and then caught fire in a field, according to a statement from the US aviation regulator (FAA) cited by US media.





The aircraft was almost completely destroyed by the fire, with only the tail of the aircraft remaining intact, as impressive footage from a local television station shows.

“They were stunned, very stunned”

Only a slight injury is to be deplored, according to Trey Duhon, a local official. Passengers, who were on their way to a baseball game, managed to extricate themselves from the device and firefighters were finally able to put out the blaze, reported Tim Gibson, director of local emergency services.

“They were stunned, very stunned,” he added, stressing that the accident had ended “in the best possible way”.

The youngest of the passengers was a 10-year-old child, authorities said. An investigation has been opened by the FAA and the US National Transportation Safety Council.