a decapitated man, a family drama takes shape

BOLLENE. A man is actively wanted in Bollène (Vaucluse), suspected of having beheaded his grandfather, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A search notice with his photo has been released. The track of the family tragedy is at this stage privileged to that of the attack …

19:47 – A particularly bloody crime scene The Carpentras public prosecutor described a very shocking crime scene. As reported in particular by France Bleu, Pierre Gagnoud did not mince his words, explaining that there was clearly “blood everywhere” in the house of the man found beheaded in Bollène. While the victim’s grandson seems the privileged suspect at this time, France Bleu indicates that the death would have been very violent and specifies that deep wounds to the chest and stomach were noted. Injuries which would testify, in the words of the prosecutor, of a real “resentment and relentlessness”.

19:22 – The track “of a family crime” While the terrorist trail was very quickly ruled out by the authorities, the circumstances surrounding the Bollène tragedy, although still very vague, are moving towards “a family crime” specified the prosecutor of Carpentras, quoted by France 3 PACA.

19:18 – Alleged perpetrator unknown to police While the search continues in Bollène to find the man who beheaded an octogenarian, the main suspect, presumably his grandson, has no criminal record to his credit. “He is not known to the police services” indicated Pierre Gagnoud, prosecutor of Carpentras, to France 3 PACA.

19:10 – The suspect, “we know him a little bit” slips a resident It is fear in Bollène. In the neighborhood where the terrible tragedy occurred, the neighbors were amazed. On the spot, some expressed their amazement to Provence. A resident, after having read the wanted notice, said that she had already met the suspect: “I saw his face. We know him a little bit, like that. A normal guy”. For now, the man is nowhere to be found.

18:43 – Criminal identification technicians on site Several criminal identification technicians arrived at the scene of the tragedy, located rue Jean-Rostand in Bollène (Vaucluse), to the north of this small town of 13,000 inhabitants.

18:27 – The victim discovered by nurses The drama would have occurred at the end of the morning, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Indeed, elements obtained by LCI, corroborating those of BFM TV, indicate that these are two nurses who would have made the macabre discovery around noon, arriving at the home of one of their patients installed in Bollène “suffering from psychiatric disorders”. When they entered the house, the respondent allegedly fled before they found the body of the decapitated man.



18:11 – The victim would be the grandfather of the perpetrator The questions around the profile of the victim gradually become clearer. The elements collected by France Blue indicate that it would be the grandfather of the perpetrator. The elderly man was found beheaded with deep wounds to his chest and stomach. According to the Carpentras public prosecutor, there was “blood everywhere” on the crime scene, testimony to “resentment and relentlessness”.

18:05 – More than 80 police officers mobilized, the GIGN on the way Research continues in Bollène (Vaucluse) to find the alleged perpetrator. Significant resources have been committed by the authorities. 86 people, including 15 municipal police officers, are mobilized details Provence, which specifies that a helicopter of the Hérault gendarmerie flies over the area concerned, supported by a dog team. The Orange GIGN is on the way adds the daily.

18:00 – How is the man on the run dressed? Since the beginning of the afternoon, the alleged perpetrator has been actively sought by the police. France 3 PACA indicates that it is a 37-year-old man, possibly wearing shorts and a black t-shirt. He would have taken refuge in the wood of Barry according to the mayor of Bollène.

17:56 – The suspect is said to be an “unbalanced” individual suffering from psychiatric disorders According to Anthony Zilio, the mayor of Bollène (Vaucluse), the wanted man, suspected of having beheaded a resident, is “an unbalanced individual”. Information obtained by BFM TV report an individual known to have “psychological disorders”. This morning in Bollène (Vaucluse), two nurses come to the home of a patient suffering from psychiatric disorders. On their arrival, the man fled. The nurses then find a decapitated man at home. The terrorist trail is absolutely not privileged. – Alexandra Gonzalez (@AlexandraGzz) October 20, 2021

17:51 – The terrorist trail removed Is this an isolated gesture? Of an attack? According to a source close to the AFP investigation, quoted by La Provence, “the terrorist trail is absolutely not privileged at this stage of the flagrance investigation”.

17:42 – A wanted man, his photo broadcast A photo of the alleged perpetrator of Bollène’s murder was broadcast. The Vaucluse gendarmerie issued a search notice following the macabre discovery. “An important research device is currently deployed on Bollène, in the so-called ‘Barry’ sector,” he said on the authorities’ Facebook account. The latter released a photo of the suspect, who could be “dangerous and armed”.