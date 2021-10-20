a father tried in January

The father of a student who threatened with death the staff of a middle school where his son had received a warning after shouting “God is great” during the tribute to Samuel Paty will be judged on January 20, Franceinfo learned from the prosecutor’s office in Valence (Drôme), Wednesday, October 20.

The 43-year-old security agent, living in Valence and of French nationality, will by then be placed under judicial control, after his presentation to the judge of freedoms and detentions. The Valencia prosecutor’s office had requested his placement in pre-trial detention and an immediate appearance for “death threats against persons entrusted with a public service mission” and “threats of harm to public property”.

A bible, two Salafist books, a nunchaku, a saber, a sword cane and 11,500 euros were found at the home of this man who was not known to the services in charge of monitoring radicalization. According to a psychiatric expert report, he does not suffer from any psychiatric pathology or personality disorders despite an impulsive potential. He is therefore considered fully responsible for his actions and has not, moreover, contested them in police custody. He explains that he got carried away by the sanction taken against his son.





Friday, the son of this man, a student in sixth grade at Jean Zay college, had been sanctioned with a warning after disrupting the tribute to Samuel Paty by shouting “God is great” during the ceremony held in memory of the teacher murdered last year by a terrorist. Contacted by phone by the head of the school, the father first supported his 11-year-old son before coming on Monday and uttering threats and then being arrested. The facts of apology for terrorism were ultimately not retained by the prosecutor of Valence since his remarks had not been made in a public context.