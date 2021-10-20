a fleeing individual suspected of having beheaded and eviscerated a man

The 37-year-old man, suspected of being the perpetrator of a homicide, is on the run in the Bollène sector (Vaucluse), indicates the gendarmerie. Armed with a knife, he is described as dangerous. The town hall calls on residents to stay at home.

A major research device is currently deployed in Bollène, in the so-called “Barry” sector. This man is potentially “dangerous and armed”, indicates the gendarmerie.

86 people including 15 municipal police officers are engaged in this research. The Hérault gendarmerie helicopter is engaged as well as a dog team and all-terrain motorcycles. The Marseille research section and the Orange GIGN branch were also expected on site.

A man was found beheaded and eviscerated at his home on Wednesday in Bollène, in the Vaucluse, we learned from the gendarmes.

“The terrorist track is absolutely not privileged at this stage of the investigation of flagrance”, specified the gendarmerie.

The fugitive author is actively sought, further indicates the gendarmerie. The facts occurred in this town of some 13,000 inhabitants located in the Rhône valley, between Montélimar and Orange.

The fleeing individual is said to be wearing shorts and a black t-shirt.





A week ago, on October 13, a septuagenarian was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. A suspect was indicted for murder a few days later: the 51-year-old man was the former husband of the victim’s housekeeper.

On its Facebook account, the town hall of Bollène calls for vigilance and caution, as well as to avoid the area as much as possible and to contact 04 90 30 36 85 in case of information.