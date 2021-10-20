“A form of jealousy of Valbuena” facing the success of Benzema, according to the lawyer of the player of Real

Me Sylvain Cormier, lawyer for Karim Benzema, believes, at the end of the first day of hearing of the trial of the sextape case, that Mathieu Valbuena shows “resentment” and “jealousy” in relation to sporting successes of the Real Madrid striker.

For the defense, Mathieu Valbuena seeks to settle accounts with this trial. At the end of the first of the three days of hearing for the case of the attempted blackmail with the sextape, which has been held since Wednesday morning at the Versailles Criminal Court, Karim Benzema’s lawyers estimated that the former midfielder of Olympique de Marseille was showing “resentment”.

“His calculation is simple and consists in saying:“ I was dismissed, I could not find the France team, I declined sportingly. ”And opposite, Karim Benzema flies over current world football. So I think there is a form of jealousy that is expressed today, “said Sylvain Cormier, one of the defense lawyers.

“We overinterpret a few bits of the sentence”

“Mathieu Valbuena and his lawyers have worked hard for six years,” also lamented Sylvain Cormier, stressing that they never received a positive response to their four requests for confrontation between his client and the complainant during the investigation period.





“We make a mountain of this affair, we overinterpret a few bits of the phrase,” also insisted on denouncing Karim Benzema’s lawyer. According to him, the Real Madrid striker has always sought to “defend” his teammate in the France team. “After six years of instruction, we are still at the same point,” he also said.

The stake of this trial, for which Karim Benzema appears with four other co-defendants, relates in particular to the interpretation of a discussion which occurred in Clairefontaine, the training center of the France team. It is indeed a question of determining whether Karim Benzema, during this conversation, simply advised Mathieu Valbuena or if he was complicit in the attempted blackmail.