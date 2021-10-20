More

    a fright almost spoiled the new Benzema festival

    The Madrid press, this morning, is divided between its two heroes of Real Madrid. Vinicius is in the spotlight for his full match against Shakhtar and especially his exceptional goal, but Karim Benzema is not left out, he who continues his momentum from his very good performances with the France team during the League of Nations.

    Yesterday Karim Benzema continued to show his enormous influence over Real Madrid with an assist, precisely for Vinicius, but also a late-game goal that saw him become the fourth goalscorer in Real Madrid history, all while maintaining his near-perfect record of 11 goals in 11 games with the Merengue.

    Benzema took a bad blow to the ankle

    But all this could have been marred by a fear experienced by KB9 during the match. Indeed, the journalist of Sexta José Luis Sanchez, present on the set of the program El Chiringuito, revealed that Benzema had received a bad blow to the ankle during the match. Not enough to threaten a priori his participation in the Clasico against Barça.

    Once again, Karim Benzema was instrumental in Real Madrid’s big victory on Shakhtar’s lawn (5-0). But the French striker received a bad blow which raised some concerns in anticipation of the Clasico.

