A giant sunfish weighing more than a ton caught and released in the Mediterranean

In the memory of scientists at the Strait of Gibraltar marine biological station, we had never seen this. On October 4, researchers at the University of Seville discovered a giant sunfish caught in nets. It was then evolving some 500 meters from the coast of Ceuta, a Spanish enclave bordering Morocco.

The specimen was 2.90 m long, and biologists measured 3.20 m between its fins. Two cranes installed on two boats were necessary to lift it, but it was impossible to weigh it precisely before putting it back in the water: the scale did not go beyond 1000 kg, details a press release.

Led by Professor José Carlos García Gómez, these researchers are working to monitor the population of oceanic moonfish, these heaviest bony fishes on the planet that frequent temperate waters and are classified as “vulnerable” by the IUCN.

🐟A team from the US estudia a pez luna de más of 1.000 kg ➡️ https://t.co/HJul9Bg3oU 🌊El ejemplar, que fue localizado en aguas de Ceuta, fue liberado de la red en la que había quedado atrapado y devuelto al mar [sigue] pic.twitter.com/qAuqzYI2P8 – unisevilla (@unisevilla) October 14, 2021

“It must have weighed around 2 tonnes, which is very exceptional, explain to El País Enrique Ostalé, coordinator of the Strait of Gibraltar marine biology station. A 2.7-meter specimen captured in Japan weighed 2.3 tons. It is a difficult pelagic species to study, but we see a lot of it in the traps. “

This October 4, 2021, he and his team came across an individual of the species Mola Alexandrini. Thanks to the DNA samples taken, they hope to be able to differentiate genetically and morphologically Mola Alexandrini of the most famous Mola mola.

This is not the first time that moonfish have been observed there. For Enrique Ostalé, “One of the unresolved questions is why there are so many of them here when they are absent across the Strait of Gibraltar.”

Read also :

A giant sunfish stranded in South Australia



Lionfish, why is this formidable master of the seas a plague