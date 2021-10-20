a loved one confesses sadly about the princess

Time is starting to get long for the Monegasques. Since last January, Princess Charlene has not made any appearance on the Rock. It must be said that she has been living in South Africa, her native country, for nearly five months. Her stay, which was initially only to last a few days, dragged on when she contracted an ENT infection, which forced her to undergo surgery. Since then, Jacques and Gabriella’s mother has been banned from flying, and no one really knows when she will be home. Not even IF she will return! Because in the minds of many inhabitants of the Principality, there is no doubt: if she is not back on November 19, the date of the national holiday, it will officially seal her break with the Grimaldi clan.

Yet officially, Charlene of Monaco claims to have only one hurry, that of finding his family. Especially her two children, whom she has only seen once in recent months, when they briefly visited her in South Africa.





In an interview relayed on her Instagram page a few days earlier, Charlene of Monaco had not hidden suffering terribly from the separation with her children Jacques and Gabriella. “I can not wait to go home to find my children who I miss terribly. I think any mother who has been separated from her children for months would feel the same as me”, admitted the wife. of Prince Albert II in all honesty. For (…)

