A new submarine cable connects France to Asia

Marseille has just welcomed a new submarine cable. The Orange operator carried out the landing of PEACE (Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe) on Tuesday, October 19 off the coast of Marseille.

Currently 12,000 km long, it links France to Africa (Mombasa in Kenya) on the one hand, and to Asia (Gwadar in Pakistan) on the other. Ramifications are planned in a second step from Kenya to South Africa, as well as to Mauritius and Seychelles. PEACE will then reach 15,000 km. On its way back to France, it passes through Djibouti, Egypt, Cyprus and Malta. It will enter service next year.

PEACE – The route of the PEACE cable.



The digital silk road

It is a strategic project led by China. It was she who financed the infrastructure of the port of Gwadar. And it is the Chinese group Hengtong, taking over the activities of Huawei Marine, which is leading the consortium that owns the cable.

The advantage for China is to obtain easier access to the Indian Ocean since PEACE extends inland from Pakistan to its territory. Hence the Digital Silk Road nickname given to PEACE. It will also allow China to directly link Africa on one side and Europe on the other.





Very happy and very proud to officially announce that France now has a new submarine cable on its territory, since the teams of @orange and D’ @OrangeMarine_ proceeded this morning to the landing of the Peace cable in Marseille. pic.twitter.com/aSbZjycluL – Jean-Luc Vuillemin (@jlvuillemin) October 19, 2021

Orange does not own the cables but has acquired capacity between Marseille and Kenya to provide traffic in East Africa without passing through the east coast.

“For Orange, having capacity on PEACE is synonymous with a greater diversity of routes, better connection security and a guaranteed increase in capacity in all regions of the Indian Ocean area,” in particular in Réunion and Mayotte, in particular by reducing dependence on the EASSy cable which links Djibouti Orange Restricted to South Africa ”, said the Director General of International Networks Jean-Luc Vuillemin in a press release.

From Marseille, the operator will also be responsible for connecting PEACE to one of the main data centers in the region.