a pig kidney successfully transplanted to a man, a first

The organ, from a genetically modified animal, immediately began to produce creatinine and urine.

This is a major breakthrough, which could open a new chapter in the history of medicine. In September, a team of researchers from the NYU Langone Transplant Institute in New York succeeded in transplanting the kidney from a pig to a human without the latter’s body rejecting the organ. To achieve this, the scientists used the kidney of a genetically modified pig so that its tissues no longer contain a molecule that usually causes immediate rejection of the transplant.

Conclusions to verify

As the New York TImes, the experiment took place on a brain-dead individual who was kept alive by a ventilator with the consent of his family. The kidney was attached to the blood vessels in the upper part of his leg, outside the abdomen. As soon as the operation was finished, the organ began to produce creatinine and urine “almost immediately”, explains Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, to the American media.

“It was better than we expected,” he adds, believing that if the organ works outside the body, it should in all likelihood be operational inside. “It looked like any transplant made from a living donor. A lot of kidneys from deceased people do not work right away and take days or weeks to start. There it worked immediately,” he says. he still does.

However, many steps still need to be validated in order to know if these transplants can be carried out on a large scale. For the time being, the American observation only lasted 54 hours and “we need to know more about the longevity of the organ”, underlines, always with the New York Times, Dr. Dorry Segev, professor of transplant surgery at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who was not involved in this work. The findings should also be peer reviewed and published in a scientific journal.





If the experiment really turns out to be a success, then it would be a major breakthrough, especially for individuals awaiting a transplant. In France, the France Rein association estimates the waiting period for such an operation between 18 months and 4 years.

Verd of pig heart transplants?

This is not the first time that porcine organs have attracted the attention of researchers. As Slate explained in 2020, several obstacles still existed regarding the viability of xenografts, the transplantation of an animal organ into a human, including the immune rejection of this foreign body. Rejection which in the ultimate New York experience seems to have been overcome.

And why stop at the kidneys? Due to the anatomical and physiological similarity of the pig to humans, “the transplantation of pig hearts to humans will be possible within three years”, estimated in 2019 from the Sunday Telegraph Sir Terence English, behind the first successful heart transplant across the Channel.

“If the result of xeno-transplantation is satisfactory for humans with pig kidneys, it is likely that the heart will be used with good effects in humans within a few years,” he said.

A prophecy which, thanks to the final works, could quickly become reality.