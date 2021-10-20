a pig kidney successfully transplanted to a man for the first time

It is a first which could well open a new page of medicine. A team of researchers from the NYU Langone Transplant Institute in New York has successfully transplanted the kidney from a pig to a human without the recipient’s body rejecting the organ. The intervention, which dates back to the end of September, was revealed by the New York Times, Tuesday October 19. Such a transplantation had already been attempted in primates, but never yet in humans.

The American daily reports the experiment was carried out on a brain dead recipient, kept alive by a ventilator, and with the agreement of his family. To achieve the transplant, the scientists used the kidney of a genetically modified pig so that its tissues no longer contain a molecule that usually causes immediate rejection of the transplant.

The kidney, which was not strictly speaking implanted inside the human body but connected to the patient’s blood vessels at the level of the upper leg, began to function normally, producing urine and creatinine waste “almost immediately”, said Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute. And according to him, the fact that the organ is working outside the body is a strong indication that it will work in the body. “It was better than we expected, I think, he also declared. It looked like any transplant I have done from a living donor. Many kidneys of people who have died do not work right away and take days or weeks to start. Here it worked immediately. “





It is still early to say that the experience is fully validated. So far, the American sighting has only lasted 54 hours, “we need to know more about the longevity of the organ”, warns Dr. Dorry Segev, professor of transplant surgery at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The fact remains that if its success is confirmed, this breakthrough would greatly reduce waiting times for grafts. More than 100,000 Americans are currently on the organ transplant waiting list, and 17 people die every day while waiting for a donation.