“A politico-societal reaction? So what ? »… A look back at the victory of the Lefevre family

On December 15, the fifteenth season of France has an unbelievable talent delivered its verdict on M6. The Lefevres, a father-mother-and-six-child Versailles Catholic family, won, to everyone’s surprise, against the Wonsembe, six street acrobats from Marseille. The latter’s impressive somersaults stumbled in the face of a Christmas carol sung by eight voices.

On social networks, this victory did not only inspire praise. Miscellany collected on Twitter: “I am anything but proud of the French who voted for a family that certainly did not need this money”, “The priests have all paid to make them win or how is it going? “, ” A talent ? ! There were real ones. It is shameful, they are not deserving ”,“ One would have thought of the living dead when they sang! No emotion. “

“We try not to read the reviews too much. There are things that hurt. We don’t want to get into this game. People don’t know us and it’s often very free, ”responded Gabriel, the father of the family to Star TV, a few days later. Mid-September, during the presentation to the press of the new season of France has an unbelievable talent launched this Wednesday evening, Marianne James confided what she thought of the detractors. “Those who tell us ‘The Lefevres did not deserve to win, it’s disgusting’, when we ask them if they voted on the evening of the final, they tell us no. Nobody voted versus the Wonsembe. There are simply more people who voted for the Lefevres. “

“The Lefevres crystallized something the French wanted”

To wonder why the majority of votes went to the family comes down to constructing perilous hypotheses. “ France has an unbelievable talent comes back more progressive than ever ”, headlined 20 minutes at the launch of the fifteenth season of the talent show. In particular, it was a question of a large number of “message” numbers. The Lemonade troupe presented a choreography inspired by the movement “Black Lives Matter”, the Quebecers Alex and Alex danced on Kid to evoke the gay coming-out, the breakdancer in situation of handicap BBoy Haiper came to “put a slap in the prejudices”, dixit Hélène Ségara… These three examples embodying the diversity and the inclusiveness were at the rendezvous of the final. The fact is that the public preferred a Catholic, white and Versailles family to them.





“The Lefevres crystallized something the French wanted. Probably a politico-societal reaction. So what ? What does it matter since they have talent! “, Considers Marianne James. Nevertheless, the winners did not escape political recovery. “The formidable victory of this traditional French family, Christian and conservative, enraged hateful colonists and other enemies of our beautiful France”, tweeted an account with 10,000 subscribers after their victory. “The Lefevre Family wins to the chagrin of those who hate France, Catholics and talent, when it is not like them. Touching and wonderful family! In short, France wins at home, ”wrote

Bernard Carayon, the mayor of Lavaur (Tarn). “The Lefèvre family is also about diversity. A breath of fresh air on the TV ”, applauded

Emmanuelle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hérault. His husband,

Robert Ménard, mayor of Béziers, went there even more frankly: “White, Catholic, Versailles, well brought up… In today’s France, it was not a given for the Lefèvre family. “

“Together, they have great vocal potential and form an incredible talent”

“Today, we want to politicize everything, create buzz phenomena, etc., deplores Hélène Ségara. We must not forget that we are having fun. The first concerned, that 20 minutes has encountered, are careful not to position themselves on the scale of current values. “I think that the a priori have been erased by our vocal performance”, wants to believe Gabriel Lefèvre. “There were some very impressive and extraordinary numbers in the final. We were on a different register. We were coming out of a period of Covid and difficult confinements and I think we gave a message of peace, hope and gentleness to people, analyzes his wife, Anne Lefèvre. Family unity may also have played a big part in making people love what we did. “

Marianne James insists on the legitimacy of the winners: “Apart from Jean Sébastien Bach who had taught all his children to sing, I have never seen that. The little one sings very correctly, it is not an alibi. Together, they have great vocal potential and form an incredible talent. Show me another family where they are all singers! “

The victory of the Lefevres was not a flash in the pan. “It did not change the life of the family, assures Gabriel Lefevre. On the other hand, it radically changed our musical projects since we signed with Universal. »Their first album, Ad Vitam, will be released on October 29. A mixture of sacred music and spiritual chants such as theAve Maria of Gounod with secular standards such as What a Wonderful World. “We had our say on this project. We came to an agreement with the label ”, informs Blanche, the 21-year-old girl, to point out that there is a real artistic approach in this project.

When asked what advice they would give the contestants in the new season of France has an unbelievable talent, the Lefevres evoke what worked for them. “I would say to them: ‘Be yourselves, don’t pretend to be something else” “, slips the dad. His wife continues: “You have to give the best of yourself and tell yourself that you are not responsible for the result. Whatever happens, everyone is talented in their own way. Whatever Twitter slanders.