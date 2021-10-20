a quack and a surprise in the eleven of Gourvennec against Sevilla?

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

The LOSC must absolutely garner this evening under penalty of having to say goodbye prematurely to the Champions League (9 p.m.). For this shock against Sevilla FC, Lille hopes to slightly exceed the crowds of the Wolfsburg match (34,353 spectators).

According to L’Équipe, the Pierre-Mauroy stadium will therefore be far from full for the poster of this group G which will roughly match the crowds in L1 … where the northern team has 24,000 subscribers. The health context and the late C1 subscription campaign explain this relative quack.

Regarding the starting eleven envisaged by Jocelyn Gourvennec, there is more than room for doubt. For reasons of freshness and opponent, the LOSC coach said yesterday that he had not yet stopped his team. Still according to the sports daily, it is not certain that Renato Sanches (24 years old) will start the match … he who does not live emotionally the fact of being deprived of competition …

“Saved by his artists” on the front page of L’Équipe newspaper on Wednesday, October 20. 🗞 Read the edition> https://t.co/KaX7bDQ1pB pic.twitter.com/SLmxoqqhPN

– THE TEAM (@the team) October 20, 2021