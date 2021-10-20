a show of force more than a “game changer”

MAINTENANCE – North Korea claims to have launched a ballistic missile from a submarine, a major technological advance. But the researcher Antoine Bondaz calls for “to put this essay into perspective”.

Antoine Bondaz is program director “Korea ”to the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS). He specializes in China, Taiwan and the two Koreas.

North Korea claimed Wednesday, October 20, to have launched a ballistic missile from a submarine which, if the information was confirmed, would allow this nuclear-weapon country to have a second strike capability. This test could constitute a considerable technological advance at a time when the two Koreas, still technically at war, seem to be engaged in an arms race and that the Washington-Pyongyang dialogue is at a standstill.

Le Figaro.- Is North Korea’s announcement credible?

Antoine Bondaz.- It is, even if it will obviously be necessary to analyze in detail the images, and potentially the video, presented. The country has been developing a sea-to-surface ballistic missile (SLBM) program for many years, and has already successfully completed several SLBM tests in the past, notably in 2016 and 2019. As often in North Korea, these developments are not an issue. surprise because they are announced upstream by the country. The development of SLBM has been officially mentioned since at least 2015, and never-tested SLBMs paraded in the October 2020 military parade.

Kim Jong-un’s speech in January 2021 is another example because he announced, for example, the development of hypersonic gliders, cruise missiles or the modernization of medium-sized submarines. In addition, the SLBM tested yesterday appeared a few days ago during Kim Jong-un’s visit to an unprecedented weapons exhibition in Pyongyang. It is therefore fundamental to return to the declarations but also more broadly to all the messages that North Korea sends, directly or indirectly, to the international community.

The launch of such a missile would be the sign of a real technological advance. What does this change?

On a purely technological level, and pending additional technical elements, this test should perhaps be put into perspective. The country has already developed and tested two SLBMs: the first, the Puguksong-1, nearly ten times, with different types of tests, between 2014 and 2016, and the second, the Puguksong-3, in 2019. The number of tests from a submarine is much smaller since until now, only the Puguksong-1 had been tested in this configuration in 2016, after multiple tests on the ground and from submerged barges. The 2019 test was carried out from a submerged barge. This means that North Korea is confident enough in the reliability and safety of this new SLBM to test it directly from a submarine.

Moreover, it should be noted that this is the same submarine that was used for the 2016 and 2021 tests. This new SLBM could therefore be a sea-to-surface version of short-range solid-propulsion missiles tested over the past three years, the KN-23, and therefore be a rather different model, much smaller for example, from those tested previously. This shows in particular that the country is increasingly mastering solid propulsion technologies.

What does this new show of force illustrate?

This shows first of all that the North Korean ballistics program is continuing despite the many resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and international sanctions. This is by no means a surprise and the country has carried out dozens of tests since 2019. On a purely military level, the development of these SLBMs obviously poses a problem for South Korea, Japan and the American presence in these countries. two countries. However, North Korean submarines capable of launching these missiles remain very vulnerable in the event of conflict, and yesterday’s test in itself was not a “game changer“.

Note that Kim Jong-un did not attend this test.

Antoine Bondaz, researcher at the FRS

This essay then contributes to North Korean techno-nationalism. The regime can indeed boast of having succeeded in developing relatively modern military capabilities, which few states have, and thus increasing its legitimacy in the eyes of the population. It is also important in the balance of power, both military and political, with South Korea, while the neighbor also successfully tested an SLBM a few weeks ago.

However, unlike the 2019 trial, note that Kim Jong-un did not attend this trial, nor Pak Jong Chon for that matter. The latter is a North Korean marshal, a member of the highest authorities of the Party of Labor of Korea, who has been directly involved in the development of the North Korean ballistics program in recent years. Perhaps the North Korean government hopes to tone down the provocative nature of this essay and not prevent the resumption of dialogue.

What do we currently know about the North Korean arsenal?

The North Korean ballistic arsenal is diversifying in an accelerated way, and even dazzlingly. While the North Korea of ​​Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, the grandfather and father of Kim Jong-un, had carried out 31 ballistic tests between 1984 and 2011, the North Korea of ​​Kim Jong-un in has achieved more than 130 in ten years… The launching zones of these missiles have also multiplied, from a few for three decades, to dozens now. Some are launched at night, and in series, with a clear objective: to give credibility to the country’s military capabilities.

Above all, North Korea has multiplied the types of missiles both from the point of view of their range, from short range to intercontinental range, and from the point of view of their propulsion, liquid or solid. These missiles are also now much more precise, especially short-range missiles, and can follow specific fire trajectories, which complicate their interception by South Korean or American missile defense.

It is essential that the Security Council react, it is a question of the credibility of the United Nations. Antoine Bondaz, researcher at the FRS

These missiles are, for the most part, essential for enhancing North Korea’s nuclear deterrence capability, and North Korean SLBMs are considered strategic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons. In this, it should be remembered that the North Korean nuclear program is continuing. The country continues to enrich fissile material, assemble weapons, and therefore increase its arsenal.

The UN Security Council is meeting urgently this afternoon to discuss this new test. What can they do there?

It is essential that the Security Council react, as it did in 2019 by issuing a statement. The credibility of the United Nations depends on respecting the resolutions that the Council itself voted for the past fifteen years, and therefore China and Russia included, and which prohibit North Korea from developing ballistic capabilities. We must also hope, and this is important, that the European Union reacts, as after the test of 2019, which would make it possible to dismantle the cohesion between Member States and especially the continued priority of the EU to non-proliferation. nuclear and ballistics.

So obviously, reacting is not enough to convince North Korea to stop these tests, but it remains essential. Beyond that, we must obviously find ways to relaunch negotiations between the United States and North Korea, and in this context, certain European countries can play a role of facilitator or intermediary, as Sweden has been doing since. several years.