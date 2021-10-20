“A spectacular call for him to change”: Charlene of Monaco on voluntary flight away from Albert?

Last July, Albert and Charlene of Monaco were to celebrate their 10 years of marriage. Unfortunately, neither the couple nor the Rock had the joy of celebrating the event since the princess had already been stranded in South Africa for a few months. While the official cause would be that of ENT problems preventing him from returning, relatives today hold another version.

This is the magazine SHE, who conducted an investigation on Princess Charlene of Monaco, who was able to collect anonymous testimonies from members of the palace and the entourage of the former swimmer. For them, there is no doubt: if the beautiful 43-year-old blonde does not come home, it is because she does not want to! And what does it matter if Albert of Monaco has already been forced to deny the rumors about a possible flight of his wife. “Albert and she still love each other. This leak is a spectacular call for him to change, really. He has already started to give her some pledges that she would be taken more seriously at Court, by appointing her vice-president of the Red Cross, for example. But what she expects is so much more than that!“, dropped one of her friends.

Charlene of Monaco, who had difficulties getting used to her Monegasque life from her marriage in 2011, seems to suffer from a disenchantment among the population, from her laborious learning of French but also behind the scenes of the life of the principality; even a Stéphane Bern had not been kind to her. “One cannot imagine how much the yard is a basket of crabs. I think Charlène didn’t have her chance, from the start the dice were loaded by the jealousy of some and the ambition of others“, confides a connoisseur of the palace. Added to this are rumors that Caroline and Stéphanie from Monaco are not particularly”as nice to her as they give the impression“… As for Albert, he is reproached for not having protected his wife from bad blows. And yet, at the beginning of their marriage, between them was mad love,”together they beamed“.





Since last March, Charlene de Monaco has been in South Africa, where she has been operated on several times for ENT problems. His last and final operation dates back to October 8. While everything went well and it is already the 20th, nothing says that she is starting her luggage to go home … And yet she misses her children, she swears. The princess, who had declared to love Albert despite his past which did not “not belong“, would also be the type anxious at the idea of ​​seeing other illegitimate children unload, he who has already recognized Jazmin Grace, born in 1992 from an affair with Tamara Rotolo and Alexandre Coste, born in 2003 from a relationship with Nicole Coste. Recently, it would be a Brazilian child who would like to obtain a paternity test while the palace evokes on his side “an attempted extortion“.

So many tensions that delay Charlene’s return to the principality. A date returns in the mouths of everyone to know if the princely couple is really on the wing or not: November 19. If the princess hasn’t come home for the national holiday, “his absence would be perceived as final“emphasizes the magazine.