A sub-variant of the Delta under surveillance in the UK

NEW STRAIN – British authorities have noted the circulation of a sub-variant in the country, derived from the highly contagious Delta variant and called “AY4.2”. Its transmissibility has not yet been assessed, but is being monitored “very closely”.

One variant can hide another: the British government said Tuesday, October 19 “watch very closely” a new subvariant spreading in the United Kingdom, without knowing for the moment if it is more contagious than its predecessors. Called “AY4.2”, it is a sub-variant of the highly contagious Delta which initially appeared in India and which caused a resumption of the epidemic in late spring and early summer. “We are watching very closely” this new form “and we will not hesitate to take action if necessary”, said a spokesperson for Downing street. However, “nothing suggests that it spreads more easily”, he tried to reassure, while the country has been facing for several days an increase in Covid-19 contaminations, now exceeding 40,000 each day, an incidence rate much higher than in the rest of the world. ‘Europe.

All the info on Coronavirus: the pandemic that is shaking the planet

“Not a situation comparable to the emergence of Alpha and Delta strains”

Until then, the highly contagious Delta tended to rule out new strains, but the emergence of this new variant in this context raises fears that it is even more transmissible. For François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at UCL, the new variant “is not the cause of the recent increase in the number of cases in the UK”. According to him, even “10% higher transmissibility could have caused only a small number of additional cases”. The emergence of AY4.2 does not constitute “not a situation comparable to the emergence of the Alpha and Delta strains which were much more transmissible (50% or more) than all the strains in circulation at the time”, added the researcher. Moreover, this subvariant is almost non-existent outside of the UK, apart from three cases in the US and a few more in Denmark, which have since almost disappeared. Work is underway to test its resistance to vaccines.

Read also LIVE – The latest information on the Covid-19 epidemic

VIDEO – Covid-19: the relaxation of barrier gestures is wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, which has deplored nearly 139,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic, recently recorded an increasing number of positive cases. During the week of October 4-10, one in 60 people tested positive in England, according to weekly data from the National Statistics Office. Some scientists attribute the current deterioration of the situation to the weak vaccination of minors, as well as to the decrease in the immunity of the oldest vaccinated very early, or to the lifting in July in England of most of the health restrictions, foremost among which is the mask indoors.

LCI editorial staff (with AFP)

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – Covid hecatomb in Brazil: Bolsonaro will be heavily incriminated VIDEO – Jean-Michel Blanquer reacts to the “Squid Game” phenomenon: “Don’t leave children alone in front of the screens” VIDEO – Texas: spectacular images of a plane crash with 21 people on board, all survivors Teachers threatened with death in Marseille: a man placed in police custody Surgical masks: why you should not get rid of them

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.