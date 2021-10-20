a woman raped on a train in front of passengers who did nothing

The United States is in shock after the rape of a woman on a train, under the gaze of passengers who did not react. Some have even filmed the scene.

The shock in the United States. A woman was raped on a Philadelphia train last week, by a man, while passengers watched. The investigation revealed that no passenger had intervened to help the victim, some even took their phones to film, reports the KYW-TV channel. “People witnessed this act and had their phones in their hands,” Thomas Nestel III, police chief of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, told a press conference on Monday. “People had their phones pointed at the woman who was being attacked,” he added.





Authorities said the rape lasted six minutes but no passenger called for help. It was an employee of the train, who was not on duty, who contacted the police. She responded within minutes and ended the attack. Police did not say how many people were on the train, but said the attack could have been avoided if someone reacted to help the victim. “I am appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman,” Upper Darby Police Commissioner Timothy Bernhardt told The New York Times. “Anyone who was on that train must look at themselves in the mirror and wonder why they didn’t intervene or why they didn’t do something.” The passengers could also be prosecuted themselves if they filmed the attack.

The suspect, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, reportedly spent about 45 minutes before the rape harassing the woman to the point of even touching her chest. The victim would have tried to get rid of his executioner, in vain. The man would have ended up tearing the clothes of the young woman. “We want everyone to be angry, disgusted and join us in being determined to keep our system safe,” responded the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. Fiston Ngoy’s bond has been set at $ 180,000.